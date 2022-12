A new lawsuit launched by the US Virgin Islands' attorney general on Wednesday accuses JPMorgan Chase of 'turning a blind eye' to the horrific sex crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein.In the suit, USVI AG Denise George accuses Chase ofThe complaint was filed in Manhattan District Court.The bank, which has yet to comment on the suit, kept Epstein as a client between 1998 and 2013 before finally cutting ties.For years, the secretive financier was based out of his private island, Little St. James in the Virgin Islands. He was found dead in 2019 in his jail cell in Manhattan while awaiting trial on sexual abuse of minors and trafficking charges. The official cause of death was suicide. AG George said that the suit was part of an 'outgoing effort' to bring accountability to those who helped facilitate Epstein's actions.The damages being sought by the US Virgin Islands are unspecified in the lawsuit.The filing comes a day after President Joe Biden traveled to the Virgin Islands to enjoy some downtime and warmer weather and to ring in a new year with family.The president and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, flew from Washington on Tuesday to St. Croix, one of three islands that make up the US territory in the Caribbean.The Bidens were joined by their daughter Ashley and her husband, Howard Krein, as well as grandchildren Natalie and Hunter, whose father was the president's late son, Beau.'These victims were wronged by many, not just Epstein. He did not act alone.'Both lawsuits are class action cases that name the plaintiffs as 'Jane Doe 1, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated.'The unnamed woman in the case against Deutsche Bank says she was trafficked and sexually abused by Epstein between around 2003 and 2018.She claims she was paid in cash for sex acts.A spokesperson for Deutsche Bank said in a statement that the suit was 'without merit.'