A well-followed internet sleuth believes he has uncovered evidence that the FBI could be sitting on potentially explosive secret records involving dead sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein Epstein, the mysterious creep who kept a bevy of underage girls at his Caribbean island compound, who was known to socialize with powerful leaders and luminaries including former President Bill Clinton, died under mysterious circumstances in 2019 while being held at the Manhattan Correctional Center on sex trafficking charges. Officials ruled his death a suicide at the time.The FBI has acknowledged through prior records releases that Epstein had been an informant.In his latest Substack column, Techno Fog says he made the FOIA request because. He wrote that the bureau's denial of his request is a tacit admission that the bureau indeed has other records, and he cast doubt on the idea they were being protected as part of an ongoing probe.In the wake of Epstein's death, only his longtime consort, Ghislaine Maxwell, who procured girls for him, has been charged with any crimes related to his operation. She was convicted of child sex trafficking last year and is serving a 20-year prison sentence."We're exceedingly doubtful that the release of the Epstein records would 'interfere with enforcement proceedings,'" Technofog writes. "Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted and Epstein is dead. The only potential tie might be from a grand jury investigation into ' other possible co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein .' But that was from the summer of 2020 and we rightly assume no charges were brought against whoever was being investigated."