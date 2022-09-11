Society's Child
FBI hiding potentially explosive records on Jeffrey Epstein, internet sleuth claims after FOIA denial
The Daily Wire
Sat, 10 Sep 2022 00:01 UTC
The anonymous Techno Fog, a self-described lawyer and writer who has nearly 400,000 followers on Twitter and also writes a popular Substack column, says a recent response to a Freedom of Information Act request indicates the beleaguered bureau may be hiding something. Techno Fog sought all records relating to any interviews the FBI had done with Epstein.
"The records responsive to your request are law enforcement records; there is a pending or prospective law enforcement proceeding relevant to these responsive records, and release of the information could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings," was the answer he said he received, which he posted online.
Epstein, the mysterious creep who kept a bevy of underage girls at his Caribbean island compound, who was known to socialize with powerful leaders and luminaries including former President Bill Clinton, died under mysterious circumstances in 2019 while being held at the Manhattan Correctional Center on sex trafficking charges. Officials ruled his death a suicide at the time.
The FBI has acknowledged through prior records releases that Epstein had been an informant.
"Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon," read a note in a document the bureau released through its information "vault" in 2018. That cooperation likely referenced the financier's help with an investigation into defunct investment bank Bear Stearns, where he once worked.
In his latest Substack column, Techno Fog says he made the FOIA request because he suspects Epstein and the FBI worked together on other occasions. He wrote that the bureau's denial of his request is a tacit admission that the bureau indeed has other records, and he cast doubt on the idea they were being protected as part of an ongoing probe.
"It's more likely that the Epstein records might embarrass the FBI," Technofog wrote. "The DOJ and FBI have been known to abuse the FOIA law enforcement exemption to hide investigative materials from public release. We've seen them do it. And they're doing it again."
In the wake of Epstein's death, only his longtime consort, Ghislaine Maxwell, who procured girls for him, has been charged with any crimes related to his operation. She was convicted of child sex trafficking last year and is serving a 20-year prison sentence. But no one who partook in the bacchanals on Epstein's private jet and island pleasure dome has been named by law enforcement or brought to justice.
"We're exceedingly doubtful that the release of the Epstein records would 'interfere with enforcement proceedings,'" Technofog writes. "Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted and Epstein is dead. The only potential tie might be from a grand jury investigation into 'other possible co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein.' But that was from the summer of 2020 and we rightly assume no charges were brought against whoever was being investigated."
Comment: Nothing surprising here. The FBI undoubtedly has more information about Epstein, much of which damning either for them or those they're protecting. And they're not going to let that get out any time soon.
