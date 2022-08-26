Comment: Unusual choice of phrasing.
Authorities discovered Hoffenberg, who spent 18 years in prison for running a half-billion-dollar Ponzi scheme, dead in his home around 8 p.m. Tuesday. It is not clear exactly when he died.
Police had been called to the 77-year-old's home in Derby, Conn., at the request of a friend.
"Every indication is that it is Mr. Hoffenberg," a Derby Police Department spokesman said. "There's nothing to suggest that it isn't. We believe it's him. We're just waiting for dental records."
In a statement posted to Facebook, police said the body was found "in a state where a visual identification could not be made."
Hoffenberg, who was once Epstein's boss, might have been the link to his mysterious fortune.
Hoffenberg had claimed that Epstein was his accomplice in a Ponzi scheme he ran through his Towers Financial Corp.
Tower investors have claimed in an August 2018 lawsuit that Epstein "knowingly and intentionally utilized funds he fraudulently diverted and obtained from this massive Ponzi scheme for his own personal use to support a lavish lifestyle."
"He was my colleague daily, seven days a week," he said of Epstein in a 2019 interview in Quartz.
Hoffenberg was briefly the court-appointed manager of The Post from January to March 1993, rescuing the newspaper from bankruptcy. The news was announced with an iconic Post cover that said "Last-minute deal saves The Paper...Hoffenberg Saves The Post," calling him the paper's "white knight."
A former Trump Tower resident, Hoffenberg was an early backer of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential bid, but withdrew his support.
He became a born-again Christian in prison, he told Quartz.
