© United Nations Photo/Rick Bajornas via AP

Maxwell is due to be sentenced in June. The family added that it's unconscionable that Brunel wasn't on suicide watch, and reiterated that Maxwell has never expressed being suicidal.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into Brunel's cause of death

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, a Democrat who served a stretch in federal prison and presumably knows a thing or two about how prisons work from the inside, has some questions now that Brunel has been found hanged in another apparent "suicide" tied to the Epstein case."Who's killing these guys in their prison cells? First Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell, and now Jean Luc Brunel, a modeling agent with ties to Epstein, was found dead in his cell. I know about life in prison and this looks like more than a coincidence to me."And it begs another question: are the cameras monitoring inmates ever even on?* * *Reporters who have been following the Epstein case have started to weigh in on Twitter, noting that Brunel's death was "a devastating setback for the victims."The NYPost reached out to Maxwell's brother, Ian Maxwell, who told the New York tabloid that his family is extremely concerned after Brunel's death - allegedly suicide by hanging, circumstances similar to those surrounding the death of Epstein himself -In an interview from his home in London, Maxwell said the family "fears for her safety" at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where she is being held.As we said below, Maxwell is due to be sentenced in June. Her attorney Bobbi Sternheim refused to comment.* * *Stop us if you've seen this one before...He was found hanged in his prison cell at La Santé in Paris just a week after Prince Andrew reached a multi-million dollar settlement with Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein trafficking victim whom Brunel was also alleged to have abused.Brunel, 76, had been indicted and imprisoned in December 2020 after being denied bail following accusations of rape and sexual assault of minors. including three 12-year-old sisters. He also faced investigation over human trafficking and being part of a criminal conspiracy amid his association with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.Specifically, he is alleged to have flown the three sisters to America from Paris so they could be a "birthday present" for Epstein. He is known to have taken at least 25 trips on Epstein's private plane, "the Lolita Express".Media reports have repeatedly described Brunel as a key member of Epstein's inner circle. However, now that he is gone, it's believed he will take many secrets to his grave. His old pal Epstein was also found "hanged" in his cell in Manhattan pending trial back in 2019. In that case, the guards who were supposed to be watching him later struck a plea deal to avoid jail time. The French fashion agent was originally detained at Charles de Gaulle Airport as he was about to fly to Senegal.Brunel denied involvement "directly or indirectly" in any of Epstein's alleged crimes in a statement he issued in 2015. It read: "I strongly deny having committed any illicit act or any wrongdoing in the course of my work."But Giuffre alleged that Brunel "farmed out" modelling hopefuls to the pedophile, as well as other men, for sex. She also claimed she was once forced to have sex with Brunel at Epstein's home. She also alleged that Brunel once set up a photo-shoot with seven Russian girls which Prince Andrew watched.In 2019, French cops raided the offices of Karin Models, an agency founded by Brunel. They received evidence from several of his former victims who waived their anonymity to speak out.New Zealander Zoe Brock has claimed in statements made to French investigators that she was abused in his Paris home in the early 1990s. Meanwhile, Dutch model Thysia HuismanBrunel's former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell (who allegedly introduced him to Epstein) was found guilty in the US back in December. Of course, the jokes practically write themselves...