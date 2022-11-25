© The William J. Clinton President/ MEGA



Both alleged they were trafficked to his friends.

Civil lawsuits filed in a New York court accuse JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank of turning a blind eye to the sexual predation of their former client, Jeffrey Epstein, several media outlets reported on Thursday. Both managed his accounts after his 2008 conviction and allegedly ignored "red flags" in financial transactions.Two unnamed victims of the late disgraced financier, who filed separate lawsuits, are seeking class-action cases against the financial institutions, according to the reports. Both claimants are being represented by David Boies, a lawyer who represented Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre in a case against one of Epstein's associates, Britain's Prince Andrew.The claims against JPMorganIn 2013, Staley left JPMorgan to join US hedge fund BlueMountain Capital and took charge of Barclays in late 2015.Investigators flagged suspicious regular cash withdrawals and payments worth millions of dollars, which the bank should have detected in accordance with its anti-money laundering duties.The claimants in the two suits say both banks chose to ignore Epstein's criminal record to profit from fees for managing his accounts. In doing so, they participated in his sex trafficking operations, the suits argued.According to the reports,Epstein died in a jail in New York in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The US authorities claimed that he committed suicide. During his life, Epstein rubbed shoulders with some of the most influential people in the world, from US President Bill Clinton to Prince Andrew and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.