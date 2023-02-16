© New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP



The documents are expected to contain the names of Prince Andrew and other associates.The last batch of documents with the names of those associated with deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein will be unsealed in the near future, according to media reports.The Daily Mail reported that the material is expected to be made public in the coming months, nearly four years after Epstein took his own life while incarcerated in a New York federal correctional facility.They refer to "alleged perpetrators" or those accused of "serious wrongdoing" as well as law enforcement officers and prosecutors.The documents have been sealed since Epstein killed himself in 2019 and were used in a defamation case brought by Roberts in 2015 against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking and recruiting minors for Epstein.Some of the people slated to be identified include John Doe 5, a victim who gave evidence at Maxwell's trial using only her first name, the report said. Another is an assistant district attorney.Another is described as a "public figure" by Maxwell's lawyers who objected to the name becoming public. John Doe 23 is deceased but was accused of "serious wrongdoing", the documents state, according to the Daily Mail. They are not identified by name.