Footage of the uncomfortable incident showed the moment the Tibetan spiritual leader invited the boy on stage during a charity event at his temple in Dharamshala, India in February.
In the video, the boy asks the Dalai Lama 'can I hug you?', to which Tenzin Gyatso responds: 'Okay - come!'
The spiritual leader first asks the boy to kiss him on the cheek, before pointing at his lips. He holds the boy's face as they briefly kiss, then the pair press their foreheads together.
Just as the boy goes to pull away, the Dalai Lama instructs him: 'And suck my tongue' - prompting him to slowly inch forward towards the 87-year-old's outstretched tongue.
Attendees of the event, held by India's M3M Foundation, can be heard laughing as the boy sits awkwardly in front of the aged Tibetan Buddhist leader and nervously follows his orders.
Before letting the child go, the Dalai Lama imparts some wisdom, telling him to 'look to those good human beings who create peace, happiness' and not to 'follow those human beings who always kill other people'.
Some supporters of the Dalai Lama sprang to his defence, claiming their leader was simply 'joking around'.
But the clip has sparked outrage on social media, with commentators branding the Dalai Lama's actions 'scandalous', 'disgusting' and 'absolutely sick'.
Others went as far as to describe him as an 'insidious false prophet'.
'Utterly shocked to see this display by the #DalaiLama. In the past too, he's had to apologise for his sexist comments. But saying "now suck my tongue" to a small boy is disgusting,' wrote user Sangita.
Another poster, Rakhi Tripathi, said: 'What did I just see? What that child must be feeling? Disgusting.'
'His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,' the statement read.
'His Holiness often teases the people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,' it added.
Comment: If there was nothing to be concerned about, surely there'd be little reason for regret. Perhaps at 87 the Dalai Lama is becoming a little forgetful of when the cameras are rolling.
'He regrets the incident.'
The Dalai Lama remains the universally recognised face of the movement for Tibetan autonomy.
But the global spotlight he enjoyed after winning the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize has dimmed and the deluge of invitations to hobnob with world leaders and Hollywood stars has slowed, partly because the ageing leader has cut back on his punishing travel schedule, but also due to China's growing economic and political clout.
In 2019, the Dalai Lama apologised for saying that if his successor were to be a woman, she would have to be 'more attractive'.
Comment: He followed that comment with: "Otherwise, not much use" - and he's a 'spiritual leader'.
He was 'deeply sorry' and 'genuinely meant no offence' after his comment sparked a global backlash.
The monk's office said his 'off-the-cuff remarks' had 'lost their humour in translation', insisting he was a strong supporter of women's rights.
The comments, which were criticised around the world, were made in an interview with the BBC.
Then just weeks ago, the spiritual leader courted more controversy when he named an eight-year-old boy with joint US and Mongolian nationality as the reincarnation of the third most important spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism.
The Times.
Rumours about the boy's identity had swirled around the spiritual community for years, but his existence has only now been confirmed with his public appearance in India, where the Dalai Lama lives in exile.
The unveiling sparked fury in China, which previously said it will only recognise Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leaders their special government-approved appointees have chosen.
Comment: Considering the Dalai Lama's association with, and promotion by, the Western establishment, this probably shouldn't be so surprising. Although indeed it is sinister and shocking.
It's telling that, at points, the child looks away (presumably, towards adults), and he looks rather uncomfortable or at least unsure. It's rather similar to the equally sinister footage of Joe Biden when he's accosting children at events.
See also: Dalai Lama Stuns Audience... Admits: "I Love George Bush"