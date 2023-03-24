© Thierry Monasse / Getty Images



The euro area won't be able to recover massive terms-of-trade losses incurred by rising energy prices, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde explained, during a conference at Frankfurt's Goethe University on Wednesday.According to the head of the bloc's regulator,Lagarde explained.She added that the Eurozone has been hit by an inflation shock that is currently working its way through the entire economy."While headline inflation is likely to decline steeply this year, driven by falling energy prices and easing supply bottlenecks,"Lagarde concluded,The official outlined thatOn the other hand, she said, the EU member states faced a positive demand shock after the reopening of economies in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic."That favorable demand environment allowed firms to pass rising input costs through to prices much faster and more strongly than in the past," Lagarde pointed out.She noted that future interest-rate hike decisions would depend on incoming data, above all whether the regulator could see signs that painfully high inflation is headed convincingly down., it is even more important that the rate path is data-dependent," the ECB chief said. That means "we are neither committed to raise further nor are we finished with hiking rates."Lagarde pledged to deliver price stability, bringing inflation back to 2% over the medium term at all costs.