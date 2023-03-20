Society's Child
Minnesota elementary school teacher proud of confusing students about gender
The Post Millennial
Sat, 18 Mar 2023 00:01 UTC
As reported by American Wire, Valentine Hills Elementary music teacher Kourtney Ryan, who is "presumably a woman," posted a video online recounting a shocking conversation Ryan had with young students and another teacher.
"The students asked the other teacher if I'm a boy or a girl, and the teacher was like, 'Does it matter?'" Ryan began.
Ryan continued, describing how a confused child said "No, I just, I just can't figure it out. It's just so hard. I can't figure it out."
Ryan then fist-pumped the air in excitement, saying "Yes, that's the goal. That's the goal."
Parents of Valentine Hills, which is in Minnesota's Mounds View Public Schools district, saw the clip when it was reposted by watchdog group Inside The Classroom in January.
The group also pointed out that the school district announced that they had stopped monitoring their Twitter account around the time when the video was first published by Ryan.
One disgruntled mother told Alpha News, "I am very upset that this teacher is saying that her goal is to confuse kids. Her personal life has no place in an elementary school. She is wearing a mask and her lanyard, which she wears while on the clock as a teacher paid by taxpayers."
The mom also shared that she had been concerned about a project that Ryan had assigned to her young child about protest through music, where students could pick between the topics of a prison hunger strike and Colin Kaepernick.
"This project felt more appropriate at the middle school or high school level," she told the outlet.
A second parent told the publication that he pulled his young daughter out of Valentine Hills because of issues like this.
"These are discussions about life, sexuality, and human development that parents should have with their children," he said. "When an elementary teacher injects herself into that relationship between a parent and a child by making the child confused about gender and sexuality, they are violating the trust and relationship between a parent and child."
"When a school allows professional staff to behave this way there are negative consequences in learning, the classroom is no longer an equal and safe place for everybody," he added.
Comment: See also: