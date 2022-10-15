Society's Child
North Carolina mom reads from graphic book 'found' in classroom, slams 'pedophile' teacher who 'grooms children'
The Daily Caller
Fri, 14 Oct 2022 12:35 UTC
The mother alleges that the book "This Book Is Gay," by Juno Dawson is available to seventh-grade students at a middle school in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. The book was allegedly found at Collingswood Middle School and allegedly on a recommended reading list at another school in the district.
Before reading the graphic novel, the mother insisted children leave the room before she read a chapter titled "The Ins and Outs of Gay Sex."
"I'm going to read from chapter nine, 'The Ins and Outs of Gay Sex,' starting at page 201, part 1, 'Boy-on-Boy Sex,'" the mother said. "'Perhaps the most important skill you will master as a gay or bi man is a timeless classic: the hand job. Good news is you can practice it on yourself. The bad news is, each guy has become very used to his own way of getting himself off.'"
"'A good handy is all about the wrist action. Rub the head of his cock back and forth with your head. Try different speeds and pressures until he responds positively,'" the book reads.
The concerned woman lambasted the school board for focusing on sex education as students are allegedly ill-prepared for college-level academics and careers.
"It's no wonder that 92 percent of [Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools] graduating seniors aren't college or career ready when you're instructing them on how to give blowjobs and handies instead of teaching them how to add and subtract," the mother said.
She went on to call "any teacher" that allows books like this in the classroom "either a bad teacher or a pedophile who grooms children."
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools told the Daily Caller that the book was part of the teacher's "personal library" housed in "an off limits section of the classroom."
"During the teacher's absence, the book was removed from the teacher's personal space and placed in the in-classroom student library, resulting in an unintended circulation of the book," the school's principal told the Daily Caller.
"We acknowledge the contents of the book may be viewed as inappropriate to some and want to assure parents that, while the physical location of the book was in the classroom it is not part of the student classroom library or media center. Additionally, the book is not part of the approved curriculum nor is it being used for classroom instruction," the principal said.
This article was updated to include comment from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
Comment: Was this teacher grooming kids, or were they simply another activist teacher looking to indoctrinate children: