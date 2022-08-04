"I believe it's the parents' right to have those conversations with their children when they believe the time is right. Parents know their children best."

Richland School District Two in South Carolina has been exposed for removing guest access to the school district's online library catalog because of the "current political climate" and "scrutiny."Parents who were already outraged over the material in the library submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request last month which revealed an email from Richland School District officials demanding the library be locked.The now-disclosed email (shown below) was sent by Richland's Library Media Specialist, Amy Whitfield. The email states that RSD's Chief Academic Officer, Nancy Gregory, had requested the district "remove guest access to our library catalogs" to hinder anyoneWhitfield directed RSD staff to "do this as soon as possible."McGee Moody, a parent and school board candidate who was involved in uncovering the secret library catalog, spoke to Libs of TikTok regarding the incident, saying,McGee tells us he's running for the school board because he believes in curriculum transparency and school safety.Richland Two thought they could go behind parents' backs and block library access. Little did they know that four elementary schools in their district used a different online system , through which parents were able to access the full library catalog. What the parents found explains why the district was so desperate to hide it.A quick search reveals 29 book options when searching the district's middle school libraries for "gender identity." Looking in the elementary school category, we found a lot of alarming material.I Am Jazz tells kids the story of Jazz, a transgender toddler who "has a girl brain but a boy body."Stamped is offered by Richland School District Two to tell your little ones that Trump "promoted racist ideas all over the place" and the Founding Fathers were "deeply flawed individuals who had racist thoughts and did racist things."Jacob's Room to Choose talks about a gender-nonconforming toddler who chooses which bathroom to use.High schools in the district carry the pornographic book Flamer, which contains sexually explicit content.On the books being offered by Richland School District in the hidden catalog, Moody added,