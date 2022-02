© VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty



German Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former head of the Vatican's doctrinal office (CDF), warns of a creeping secularism within the Catholic Church, the National Catholic Register reported Friday.The LGBT agenda that many of them support "is totally idiotic becausethe cardinal added.Müller was referring to recent statements by Jesuit Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, who has insisted that the Catholic Church should change its teaching on homosexuality.Cardinal Hollerich, the archbishop of Luxembourg and president of the EU Bishops' Commission (COMECE), told Catholic News Agency (KNA) on February 1 that Catholic teaching on the sinfulness of homosexual relations is misguided and needs to be updated."I believe that the sociological-scientific foundation of this teaching is no longer correct," Hollerich said, while calling for a fundamental revision of Catholic doctrine on the matter.In his interview with the Register, Cardinal Müller, who was prefect of the CDF from 2012 to 2017, declared that the blessing of same-sex couples encouraged by the German bishops is "blasphemy" because it is a "negation of the constitution of human beings as man and woman, and there can be no blessing there."The Vatican released a statement on March 15 declaring that the Church has no power to bless homosexual unions, since God Himself "does not and cannot bless sin," a position that drew sharp reactions from prelates, theologians, and clergy from German-speaking countries.Blessings require both "the right intention of those who participate" and "that what is blessed be objectively and positively ordered to receive and express grace, according to the designs of God inscribed in creation," the text stated, which was published with the approval of Pope Francis.