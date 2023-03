On March 13, Fox Nation released its documentary about disgraced actor Jussie Smollett titled Anatomy of a Hoax , which included an interview with the Osundairo brothers , whom Jussie enlisted to perpetrate the hoax and shout slurs at him, in a dubious incident that was almost immediately taken as fact by many, inducing Joe Biden.In a tweet from January 29, 2019, Biden wrote, "What happened today to @JussieSmollett must never be tolerated in this country. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie."At the time, Smollett claimed he was assaulted in the middle of the night in the Democrat-controlled city of Chicago by two white men after he bought a Subway sandwich. Smollet claimed his caucasian attackers yelled that inner-city Chicago was "MAGA Country" along with racist and homophobic slurs. They attacked him, he said, and then poured bleach on him and wrapped a noose around his neck.After noticing discrepancies, police soon deduced the "attackers" were two Nigerian brothers Smollet knew from the gym and whom he paid $3,500 in the form of a personal check to help in the hoax.Ola and Abel Osudairo both said they had to get there at 2 am and not bring any phones.Smollett's hoax was accepted by many beyond Biden, "@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I'm praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate," wrote Kamala Harris on January 29.Many political figures as well as those in establishment media , including CNN and the New York Times, also fell for the hoax.