Following the thousands of hours the Chicago Police Department spent investigating Jussie Smollett's hate crime hoax, the former Empire star is now being sued over $130,000 for the time spent by the department's officers investigating the incident."While using a different standard of proof, the jury's finding of guilt convicting Jussie Smollett of criminal charges stemming from the incident confirms that the City was correct in bringing its civil lawsuit," the statement continued."Same-sex sexual activity is illegal in Nigeria, which can result in 14 years of imprisonment. If the accused is married, the punishment is death by stoning," the lawsuit said. "Ms. Glandian's globally broadcasted statements that Bola Osundairo is homosexual endangers him and the lives of his Nigerian family."A federal judge stayed the brothers' lawsuit until the criminal proceedings are completed for Smollett, who yet to be sentenced.