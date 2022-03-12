Society's Child
Jussie Smollett will undergo mental health assessment after 'I AM NOT SUICIDAL' meltdown
The Post Millennial
Sat, 12 Mar 2022 02:19 UTC
Judge James Linn concluded that Smollett only had himself to blame.
Jason Meisner of the Chicago Tribune posted about the prison situation on Thursday night, with further corroboration of exact details that show he was sent to a facility that has "a Residential Treatment Unit for infirm or at-risk detainees."
It's said Smollett would also be tested for COVID-19 and given an offer of vaccination against the virus, if he hasn't had one already.
Meisner and reporter Megan Crepeau published a follow-up story on Friday afternoon. Smollett's lawyers requested "protective custody" for the actor.
Smollett is being housed by himself in an area surrounded by security cameras, and an officer, who also wears a body camera, is stationed outside the actor's cell.
"Other detainees will not be present with him in the common areas," the outlet describes Smollett's more relaxed living conditions for the next five months behind bars. He has access to a TV and telephone, too.
"These protocols are routinely used for individuals ordered into protective custody who may potentially be at risk of harm due to the nature of their charges, their profession or their noteworthy status," read a statement from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
"Your Honor, I respect you and I respect the jury, but I did not do this and I am not suicidal. If anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that," were among Smollett's words after first hearing his sentence.
On Thursday evening, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in the Cook County Jail for part of a 30-month probation sentence.
The former "Empire" actor also faces a pair of monetary sentences: a $25,000 fine alongside the $120,106 of damages sought by the city of Chicago for the police who put in overtime to investigate Smollett's hate crime hoax in the first place.
The sentencing hearing came after a failed motion to dismiss the conviction by his attorneys. In the courtroom, Linn characterized Smollett as someone who was throwing a "national pity party" for himself.
The prosecution's general line of argument was on how the actor wasted the world's time and took away from otherwise legitimate hate crime issues.
It was in December 2021 that a jury found Smollett guilty on five out of six counts of felony disorderly conduct related to filing a false police report and lying to the cops about a purported "hate crime" attack he said happened to him on the streets of Chicago in the early morning hours back in January 2019.
Comment: See also: