Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett will get a full "medical, mental health, and security assessment" at Cook County jail following Thursday's sentencing hearing that had the defendant shouting at the judge that he was not suicidal.Judge James Linn concluded that Smollett only had himself to blame.Jason Meisner of the Chicago Tribune posted about the prison situation on Thursday night, with further corroboration of exact details that show he was sent to a facility that has "a Residential Treatment Unit for infirm or at-risk detainees."It's said Smollett would also be tested for COVID-19 and given an offer of vaccination against the virus, if he hasn't had one already.Meisner and reporter Megan Crepeau published a follow-up story on Friday afternoon."Your Honor, I respect you and I respect the jury, but I did not do this and I am not suicidal. If anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that," were among Smollett's words after first hearing his sentence.On Thursday evening, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in the Cook County Jail for part of a 30-month probation sentence.The sentencing hearing came after a failed motion to dismiss the conviction by his attorneys. In the courtroom, Linn characterized Smollett as someone who was throwing a "national pity party" for himself.The prosecution's general line of argument was on how the actor wasted the world's time and took away from otherwise legitimate hate crime issues.It was in December 2021 that a jury found Smollett guilty on five out of six counts of felony disorderly conduct related to filing a false police report and lying to the cops about a purported "hate crime" attack he said happened to him on the streets of Chicago in the early morning hours back in January 2019.