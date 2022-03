© Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP



The Jussie Smollett saga came to a dramatic end Thursday when a Chicago judge ordered him to spend five months behind bars for concocting a "disgraceful" scheme to fake a hate crime, prompting the actor to scream out in protest: "I'm innocent!"Before handing down his sentence, Judge James Linn asked Smollett if he'd like to say anything but he declined, with his attorney Nenye Uche explaining he advised against it because of their plans to appeal the conviction.Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of probation, the first five of which he must spend in the Cook County jail, and ordered him to pay the city of Chicago $120,000 in restitution and a $25,000 fine after he was found guilty on five counts of felony disorderly conduct following his eight-day trial late last year.As Smollett was removed from the courtroom by members of the Cook County Sheriff's Office, his legal team made a series of oral motions to challenge the sentence, all of which Linn "respectfully denied."The felony raps Smollett was convicted of carry a maximum sentence of three years behind bars and while experts said previously he was unlikely to see jail time given his mostly clean criminal record and the non-violent nature of the charges, his decision to take the stand in his own defense ultimately weighed against him, Linn said.The sentence comes more than three years after Smollett asked two men to "fake beat him up," tie a noose around his neck, douse him in bleach and shout racist and homophobic slurs at him on a street corner near his Streeterville apartment in the middle of a polar vortex.Before Linn delivered the sentence, the court spent hours listening to statements from Smollett's relatives and letters written by his supporters who implored Linn to impose a lenient punishment with no jail time. Every single one of the letters and statements touched on Smollett's passion for social justice and long, documented history of giving back to the community."I knew that Jussie Smollett grew up knowing to be sensitive towards matters of racial discrimination ... He's been doing this all his life. He doesn't just talk the talk, he's walking the walk," Linn said."For you now to sit here convicted of hoaxing hate crimes, racial hate crimes, homophobic hate crimes, the hypocrisy is just astounding ... you know better than anybody else these are serious matters."