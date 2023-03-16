© Getty Images / Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

"Our banks should find a way to make the Russian ruble and the Zimbabwean dollar freely convertible. Also, our countries both have rich gold reserves. We are among the top seven countries in terms of gold mining, and production volumes are growing. We are now mining 35 tons per year, but we could mine all 50. So we could think about securing our trade in gold reserves," Mutsvangwa suggested.

Settlements between the countries could be arranged in local currencies or gold, a senior lawmaker has suggested.The southern African country has been under Western sanctions for 22 years, the official noted, adding that curbs imposed on Russia should not handicap trade between the two countries.Earlier this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced thatThe official went on to say that "nothing could derail" trade between Moscow and Harare,He noted that trade in dollars was "a limiting factor" adding thatMoscow has been steadily pursuing a policy of de-dollarization in foreign trade. In recent years, Russia and some of its trade partners, including India and China, have been ramping up the use of domestic currencies in mutual settlements in an effort to move away from the dollar and euro.Links to Russia's new trade partners in African countries, including Zimbabwe, have been quickly taking shape in recent years. In 2019, Russia hosted the first Russia-Africa Summit, with participants outlining priority areas for economic cooperation, security, culture, and science. The second summit is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg in July.