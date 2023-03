© CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images



The House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday passed its version of a Senate-approved bill that would force the Biden administration to declassify information about the coronavirus' origins — including its ties to a Chinese lab.So far, the White House has made no indication that the president would veto legislation, meaning Americans could be one step closer to learning what intelligence officials know about where the virus came from.The legislation is the result of bipartisan work and it is expected to pass with overwhelming support. The Senate approved the same measure last week by unanimous vote.But Turner cautioned lawmakers to temper their expectations of what is known but said declassifying the intelligence should further advance conversations about the coronavirus' ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.The bipartisan effort to declassify the information after the Energy Department judged that the virus likely leaked from a Chinese lab. The release of the information — and lack thereof — may help reveal why the Energy Department only did so with "low confidence."Ranking Member Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) said the report does not offer a definitive answer on the origins of the coronavirus, but that's largely because the secretive Chinese Communist Party has made data collection difficult.The Democrat said he hoped the bill would work to further encourage the intelligence community's efforts to trace the virus' origin, which could help prevent future pandemics and "keep looking forward to how we can be ready for the next one.""The intelligence community should continue to get to the bottom of COVID origin and importantly, I believe that they should make as much public as they can so the American people can consider the best available information we have, as opposed to marinating and conjecture and speculation and conspiracy theories," Himes said.