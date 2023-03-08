Puppet Masters
Former Russian president eyes 'final nail' in neocolonialism's coffin
RT
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 15:31 UTC
Russia is ready to help the world do away with the vestiges of a Western-dominated colonial past, former president Dmitry Medvedev has claimed. The official argued that as a nation "which has never had any colonies," Russia is well-placed to take part in this process.
In an article published on Monday, Medvedev claimed that "geopolitical turbulence has cut open an abscess of the old problems of our world." The ex-president and now deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, argued that
the "malignant tumor of a colonial past" is a problem that calls for "international surgery."
"We, together with other countries, can now drive the final nail in the coffin of the Western world's neo-colonial aspirations," Medvedev proclaimed in the piece, posted on the United Russia party website. He noted that the Soviet Union played a major role in dismantling the colonial system of the 20th century.
As an example, the former president cited Argentina's decision to renounce a 2016 deal with the UK with respect to the disputed Falkland/Malvinas islands in the South Atlantic, which were at the center of a military conflict in 1982.
On Thursday, Argentinian Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said he had notified his British counterpart, James Cleverly, of the move during a meeting in New Delhi, India, on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
Buenos Aires "has proposed to resume negotiations on the question of sovereignty" in compliance with the mandate of the UN General Assembly and the world body's Committee on Decolonization, Cafiero clarified.
Medvedev argued that the decisions to show French troops the door last year by two of France's former colonies in Africa, the Central African Republic and Mali, fit this pattern too.
Medvedev pointed out, however, that there are still a number of dependent territories around the globe ruled by Western powers such as the UK and France. He expressed skepticism that those nations will willingly relinquish control of the remains of their former empires.
As more and more countries "stop fearing Western diktat" and start to assert their national interests more actively, the former colonial powers are bound to lose their hold on the regions they once thought were theirs, he concluded.
Following the start of Russia's military campaign against Ukraine last February and amid fierce confrontation with the West, top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have increasingly advocated the establishment of a "multipolar world" which does not center around the wishes of one single superpower.
If one single superpower had at heart the interests of all of the human inhabitants of planet earth, we could have had world peace. Alas, the single superpower has only the interests of a small group of semi-humans interests in mind, to their own detriment in the long term.