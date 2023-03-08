© Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina



Russia is ready to help the world do away with the vestiges of a Western-dominated colonial past, former president Dmitry Medvedev has claimed. The official argued that as a nation "which has never had any colonies," Russia is well-placed to take part in this process.In an article published on Monday, Medvedev claimed thatThe ex-president and now deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, argued thatMedvedev proclaimed in the piece, posted on the United Russia party website. He noted that the Soviet Union played a major role in dismantling the colonial system of the 20th century.As an example,in the South Atlantic, which were at the center of a military conflict in 1982.On Thursday, Argentinian Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said he had notified his British counterpart, James Cleverly, of the move during a meeting in New Delhi, India, on the sidelines of the G20 summit.in compliance with the mandate of the UN General Assembly and the world body's Committee on Decolonization, Cafiero clarified.Medvedev argued that theMedvedev pointed out, however, that there are still a number of dependent territories around the globe ruled by Western powers such as the UK and France. He expressed skepticism that those nations will willingly relinquish control of the remains of their former empires.As more and more countries "stop fearing Western diktat" and start to assert their national interests more actively, the former colonial powers are bound to lose their hold on the regions they once thought were theirs, he concluded.Following the start of Russia's military campaign against Ukraine last February and amid fierce confrontation with the West, top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have increasingly advocated the establishment of a "multipolar world" which does not center around the wishes of one single superpower.