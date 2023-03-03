© Will Heath/NBC/Getty Images



Millions of people in the West see the spiritual catastrophe their societies are being led towards. The elites are going crazy, but that is their problem. What we have to do is defend our children from this degradation and degeneracy.

— Aimee Therese on Twitter

"The biggest drug cartels in the world get together, and buy up all the media and all the politicians... and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes... and people can only come out if they take the cartel's drug... and keep taking them over and over. I threw the script away. I mean, who's gonna believe that crazy idea?"

That's what Elon Musk said a while back apropos of the Twitter files that show all the US government suppression of Covid-19 information mis-labeled as "misinformation."Get it? You might have to read that sentence more than once to comprehend what went wrong with the American consensus the past three years. And then"It" comes out in weird ways now. For instance, Woody Harrelson's little prank on Saturday Night Live. The A-List actor opened the show acting stoned, talking about how much he likes weed and getting stoned, and,One can also imagine the NBC lawyers' iPhones lighting up and emitting a cacophony of ring-tones in the late-night hours following Woody's little gaucherie. After all, this is the TV network that still employs the likes ofMisinformation-Informer-in-Chief of the whole USA who, for years, has performed asWhat the Left thinks of itself, of course, is that it's collectively the smartest person in the world. And what the Left actually thinks is exactly what Woody's movie script implied: believe everything that the government, the news media, and the drug companies tell you, and act accordingly, andWoody's gag offended the news media hugely and instantly, said media being scaffolded on the Internet. The response was wildly censorious. Vanity Fair's insta-bulletin said,Tedious? As if you've heard that come out of A-list actors' mouths a thousand times? I doubt it. Who is being "intellectually dishonest" exactly?Rolling Stone, likewise headlined:(Just how anti-anti-establishment now is the old counter-culture rag I once worked for?) The Daily Beast, The Left's house organ, echoed that:Notice, "spews," as in the most vile and disgusting bodily function imaginable, you revolting piece of filth....Now, what Woody actually didn't say in that little riff, if you're paying attention, is thatYes, he actually left that part out, though there were enough dots in the monologue to connect that message, if you were of a mind to. The problem for the smartest people in the world is that their minds stopped working about five years ago — mainly when a certainstepped onstage to declare that the Left's management of national affairs was corrupt, depraved, and dangerous. This enraged the management class to the max.Graduates of Yale, Brown, Harvard, and the rest of the elite service academies went nuts over that and, in a bizarre switcheroo for the ages, became the staunchest defenders of anything the government decided to impose on the people of this land, starting with a series of political hoaxes — RussiaGate, Ukraine phone call impeachment — cresting with the Covid-19 hysteria and its vaccination cherry-on-top. The smartest people in the world were all-in on all of that, and knocked themselves out enforcing and defending it.All. These. Brilliant. Morally unassailably upright. Good. People. Taken for a ride. Spoofed. Put-on. Conned.And now they cower on the verge of being unmasked for the mendacious fools they are. One might empathize at how horribly painful this is,of a whole social demographic! But don't confuse empathy with sympathy. They are about to sink in historic disgrace and ignominy, and that's why their official interlocutors react so harshly.Another part Woody left out is what happens after the suckered people take the cartel's drug over and over. They get sick and many of them die. We are just getting started with that chapter of the story and, as statistical investigator Edward Dowd said recently, the mRNA "vaccines" have already killed more Americans than all the wars this country ever fought. This is the kind of mis-misinformation that the managing elite really don't want to face.