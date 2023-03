© Ken Cedeno/AP



"These Iranian warships are already sanctioned, and so the port in Rio de Janeiro where they docked is now at risk of crippling sanctions, as are any Brazilian companies that provided them services or accepted payments - and so are all foreign companies that entangle themselves with the port or those Brazilian companies in the future."

Ted Cruz was furious after Iranian warships docked in Rio de Janeiro over American objections...Senator Ted Cruz said on Tuesday, declaring the visitThey arrived in Brazil on Sunday, intending to resupply before proceeding to the Panama Canal.Cruz said in a statement Insisting thatthe senator called on President Joe Biden to "impose relevant sanctions" and re-evaluate whether Brasilia is adequately cooperating with Washington. "If the administration does not, Congress should force them to do so."The Texas Republican sits on the Foreign Relations Committee and is the ranking member of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. Though his party is in the minority in the Senate, it currently controls the House of Representatives.and added that Biden either did not convey US concerns while hosting Lula at the White House, "or the Brazilians did not care."an American journalist who lives in Brazil, responded that Cruz's statement illustrates US hypocrisy on the world stage."The US officially regards all of South America as its property, and sees itself as the Supreme Ruler of the whole region.""If Ukraine has the right to host all of NATO right on the Russian border, then Brazil can host whichever ships it wants," Greenwald added.