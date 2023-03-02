© LEHTIKUVA



Hungary is calling for a UN investigation into the "scandalous" attack on the Nord Stream pipelines that journalist Seymour Hersh has asserted were destroyed by the United States. The pipelines, which connected Russia to Germany, were sabotaged last September, leading to a state of dependence on US energy and prompting European countries to support the escalation of the war in Ukraine.

According to Hersh's sources, the explosives were planted in June 2022 by US Navy divers under the guise of the BALTOPS 22 NATO exercise, and were detonated three months later with a remote signal sent by a sonar buoy. One source told Hersh that the plotters knew the covert operation was an "act of war," with some in the CIA and State Department warning, "Don't do this. It's stupid and will be a political nightmare if it comes out."Now,Budapest is urging the UN to conductThe investigation could have significant political, economic, and legal implications for the countries involved, depending on the outcome of the investigation.Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden also weighed in on the incident, pointing out that the White House has previously denied involvement in other false flags, such as the Bay of Pigs invasion. With tensions high and accusations flying, it remains to be seen whether the UN will launch an investigation, and what the repercussions of such an investigation could be.