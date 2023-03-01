Puppet Masters
Hungary, Serbia warns of potential terror attacks at southern gas pipelines - Orban
TASS
Mon, 27 Feb 2023 12:00 UTC
In his speech at the opening of the parliament's spring session, he touched upon problems of energy security and stressed that the Nord Stream blast was an act of terrorism. He pledged that the Hungarian authorities, together with Serbian partners, will take measures to prevent such acts of sabotage at the "southern pipeline," obviously referring to Turk Stream's branch running via Bulgaria and Serbia and feeding Hungary with Russian gas.
The Hungarian government said earlier that the country had received 4.8 billion cubic meters of gas via this route last year. Now that Nord Stream is disabled, this route is the main one for Hungary.
On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage that had occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. On September 26, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline routes. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal case on charges of international terrorism.
According to US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh's article published on February 8, explosives were planted under the Russian Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines by US Navy divers with assistance from Norwegian specialists under the guise of the BALTOPS 22 exercise last June. The story cited an unidentified source as saying that US President Joe Biden personally authorized the operation after nine months of discussions with administration officials in charge of security matters. Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the National Security Council at the White House told TASS, replying to the news agency's question, that the Hersh story was totally false and complete fiction.
Comment: MRIYA reports:
Orban: South Stream explosion cannot be "sweep under the carpet" as they did with the NorthernMore refreshing honesty from Orban: PM Orbán: If 2022 was the most difficult year, then 2023 will be the most dangerous year since the fall of communism
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline is a terrorist attack, and Hungary and Serbia made it clear that in the event of such a failure of the gas pipeline in southern Europe, the perpetrators will not be able to get off lightly and "sweep everything under the carpet." It is reported by RIA Novosti.
"I would like to remind you that the southern interconnector, through which gas is supplied to Hungary, has become a striking force for the Hungarian economy. The explosion of Nord Stream, which, as you know, happened was just a terrorist attack, no matter who committed it, it was a terrorist act, " Orban said.
He added that "if it was done in the north just to prevent gas from Russia from reaching Europe, then it can be done in the south as well."
Earlier, Orban said that the country's government considers the sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipeline a terrorist attack and, together with Serbia, will do everything to ensure that nothing like this happens again on pipelines that are laid in southern Europe.
See also: Germany finally admits it's 'open' to the idea the West could be responsible for Nord Stream sabotage, 'with aim to blame Russia'
Geez ya think ?
