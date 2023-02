© Twitter/Social Media



Mixed reactions

Pro-Palestine advocates 'salute' the decision while Israel supporters call it 'antisemitic'.Barcelona will no longer be twinned with Tel Aviv due to Israel 's "apartheid policy" towards Palestinians , the city's mayor announced on Wednesday.Last month, hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters gathered in front of Barcelona City Hall , urging politicians to suspend the twin city agreement with Tel Aviv.In her letter to Netanyahu, Colau said that voters had asked her to "condemn the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people, support Palestinian and Israeli organisations working for peace and break off the twinning agreement between Barcelona and Tel Aviv."The decision was welcomed by pro-Palestine campaigners and condemned by Israel supporters and Jewish groups.The Palestinian Boycott Divestment and Sanctions National Committee (BNC) said it "salutes" Colau and the grassroots groups who helped push the move.Lior Haiat, a spokesperson of the Israeli foreign ministry, said on Twitter the the decision gives "support to extremists, terrorist organizations and anti-semitism".The Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain echoed echoed similar criticism.Multiple leading rights groups - Palestinain, Israeli and international - have accused Israel of apartheid in recent years.Apartheid is a legal term defined by international law that refers to systematic oppression by one racial group over another.