"We need solidarity beyond our borders and across communities to solve our common problems together. The Peace and Justice Project is there to create space hope and opportunity."

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has announced a mysterious new project, which is to be launched next month. No details known for now, but the UK's Guardian newspaper chose an "Antisemitism" tag for the article.Corbyn was somewhat vague about his new endeavour, promising on Sunday to tell more when it officially launches on January 17. He said that theCorbyn stated:The Guardian, a leading newspaper long considered to be a champion of the working class,in its coverage of the announcement. The story was taggedThe former Labour leader was earlier barred by his successor, Keir Starmer, from holding party whip andThe ostracism came in response for Corbyn's reaction to a report on alleged anti-Semitism in the party, which he called "dramatically overstated for political reasons."during his tenure. His supporters saywho were unhappy about Corbyn's anti-austerity and anti-war positions.Criticism of the new Labour leadership may come at a cost. Earlier this month two Corbyn supporters, one of whom is Jewish, were suspended after accusing Starmer of using anti-Semitism to crack down on internal opposition.It was not clear if the Peace and Justice Project has anything to do with fighting anti-Semitism, a cause that Corbyn vocally supports. He did mention that racism was a "scourge" when outlining global problems that urgently need to be tackled.