Guilt by association

The accusation of antisemitism is a club that allows one to deal a death blow, and political elements who have an interest in this are using it, without a doubt... The museum staff gradually entered a state of panic. Then of course we also started to do background checks. Increasingly it poisoned the atmosphere and our work.

Sometimes one thinks, "To go to that conference?", "To invite this colleague?" Afterward it means that for three weeks, I'll have to cope with a shitstorm, whereas I need the time for other things that I get paid for as a lecturer. There is a type of "anticipatory obedience" or "prior self-censorship".

Ringing off the hook

Members of both parties worried about crossing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Those who criticized Israeli policy too loudly risked being tagged as "anti-Israel" (and possibly anti-Semitic) and confronted with a well-funded opponent in the next election.

The White House phones started ringing off the hook, as members of my national security team fielded calls from reporters, leaders of American Jewish organizations, prominent supporters, and members of Congress, all wondering why we were picking on Israel ... this sort of pressure continued for much of 2009.

The noise orchestrated by Netanyahu had the intended effect of gobbling up our time, putting us on the defensive, and reminding me that normal policy differences with an Israeli prime minister - even one who presided over a fragile coalition government - exacted a political cost that didn't exist when I dealt with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, Canada, or any of our other closest allies.

No free speech on Israel

Two types of Jews

Described as 'kapos'

The antisemitism czar, the letter charged, is working "in synergy with the Israeli government" in an effort "to discredit and silence opponents of Israel's policies" and is abetting the "instrumentalization" that undermines the true struggle against antisemitism.

Boy who cried wolf

The issue that is bothering the critics of the Bundestag [German parliament] resolution is whether the extension of the concept of antisemitism to encompass criticism of Israel is not actually adversely affecting the battle against antisemitism. The argument is that the ease with which the accusation is leveled could have the effect of eroding the concept itself.

The Antisemitism Industry

the problem with these "bad Jews" is that they allude to a universal lesson, one that says Palestinians have at least as much right to self-determination, to dignity and security, in their historic homeland as Jewish immigrants who fled European persecution.

'Get out of jail' card

