American conservatives condemned the Stop Antisemitism organization after it branded libertarian Congressman Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) a "Jew hater" for voting against more US funding for Israel's Iron Dome.Stop Antisemitism, which was launched in 2018, has listed many Americans as its "Antisemite of the week," including pop star Dua Lipa, Daily Show host Trevor Noah, MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan, and even Human Rights Watch executive director Ken Roth - a Jewish American whose father was a refugee from Nazi Germany.Though Stop Antisemitism's campaign against Massie received support from Arizona state representative and Democrat Zionist Alma Hernandez, many prominent conservatives and libertarians piled onto the organization in protest."This is defamatory nonsense. Massie has explained in detail how he votes, and he is against *government funding* of avenues where he believes the government has no role," reacted journalist Jordan Schachtel, while Human Events co-publisher Will Chamberlain called the organization's comments "appalling slander" and said it "should be ashamed of itself."The organization wasn't alone, however. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) also took out an ad criticizing Massie, which the Kentucky Republican called "foreign interference" in US elections.When his colleague Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) chimed in, Massie dismissed him as an expert in "foreign affairs" - a reference to Swalwell's ties with a suspected Chinese spy.Massie is not the only elected US official to be chosen as "Antisemite of the week." Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) have previously been the subjects of attack by Stop Antisemitism.