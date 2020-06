© Black Lives Matter



"Hi — great question. Right now, our programs are focused on civic engagement, expansion of chapters, Arts & Culture, organizing and digital advocacy resources and tools. Please visit our website and subscribe to blacklivesmatter.com for updates and more information to come!"

"Your organization has been accused of anti-semitism both by its members, its alliances, and its reverence for avowed Jew haters. For example, the myth that Jews were particularly involved in the slave trade seems to be particularly pervasive and pernicious, and is entirely fabricated by the Nation of Islam. Jews on the streets of Brooklyn have been repeatedly targeted by black citizens in violent crimes. BLM has turned a blind eye to antisemitism in its support of the Palestinian cause, a cause in no way related to black equality in the United States.



"It should be obvious that equality for blacks people cannot be achieved through bigotry and subjugation of another oppressed group. What are you doing to fight bigotry within BLM?"

"I am not sure where you receive your information, but BLM is a political home for all those marginalized, invisible, and oppressed by the dominant culture. We do not support or express hate speech or bias of any kind."

"Not surprised at all by their non-answer. I support the protests, police reform, and especially black lives. But if the organization can't even disavow the many anti-Semitic statements and dog whistles it puts out, there needs to be a better group leading this righteous cause."

"As a Black woman, I'm really disappointed... this AMA has really colored me to BLM as not having themselves together with hard and fast facts. I'm done reading this AMA because it's not [answers about anything]. It's a lot of reposting and saying going to BLM website."

Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter Network Action Fund and Black Lives Matter Global Network, Inc., has been universally panned for her performance in an online Q&A where she dodged simple questions about where donations to the movement actually go.on Reddit Monday. Over the course of 17 total answers, she explained the group's advocacy for defunding police departments and addressed issues of crime, violence, and the Wuhan coronavirus as they relate to Black Lives Matter protests. However, thewith users complaining about vague and tone-deaf answers to basic questions.as a string of corporations and celebrities announced massive donations for her organization to establish social justice bona fides for themselves.One Reddit user asked:another said in the ensuing discussion thread.Scales ignored these messages but eventually answered a question on the same topic. It did not go over well."When people give money to Black Lives Matter, where specifically does it go?" one user asked Scales gave a terse, generic reply This response did not satisfy the Q&A participants, who signaled their disapproval by "downvoting" Scales' reply.The top comment on that thread asked:Several Redditors then tried looking up tax information for the foundation, questioning whether it is even a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.offering only a rote denunciation of "hate speech or bias of any kind." One user gave specific examples of alleged antisemitism in the movement,One reply stated:The most-upvoted comment in the entire discussion summarized frustrations with Scales' evasive answers: