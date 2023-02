The World Health Organization (WHO) is demanding increased "surveillance" powers to track the public and monitor "the health of people, animals, and ecosystems."The unelected United Nations health agency argues that it needs new powers to track the public to handle "disease control" so governments can prepare in the event of another pandemic.The WHO calls for new tracking powers in the latest zero draft of its international pandemic treaty The WHO will essentially get newif the treaty passes.The health agency has been pushing for the passing of the treaty since December 2021.The treaty requires the WHO's 194 member states to strengthen the WHO's "One Health surveillance systems." One Health is a WHO system that aims to "optimize the health of people, animals, and ecosystems."It "uses the close, interdependent links among these fields to."The WHO's One Health fact sheet points to Covid as one of the main reasons for expanding its One Health approach.Although the draft treaty doesn't mention surveillance tools that were used during Covid, such as contact tracing, testing, and vaccine passports, the WHO has previously confirmed that it's a big supporter of vaccine passports.In the early stages of the pandemic, the WHO also lauded China's Covid response , which utilized intense digital surveillance, before changing its position and criticizing China's zero-Covid policy.A final report on the treaty is expected to be presented to the WHO's decision-making body, the World Health Assembly (WHA), in May 2024.Unlike the lawmaking process in most Western nations, where elected officials implement national law, this WHO process allows a small number of global representatives, often unelected diplomats, to impose international laws on all of the WHO's member states.While some politicians have pushed back against this international pandemic treaty, it has the support of many powerful nations.This treaty is just one of the global surveillance proposals with ties to the WHO that is being pushed by influential global figures.At Business (B20) 2022, a summit of business leaders from Group of 20 (G20) countries, numerous countries agreed on a digital health passport that uses WHO standards.This digital health certificate will track whether people have been vaccinated or tested.