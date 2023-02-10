The unelected United Nations health agency argues that it needs new powers to track the public to handle "disease control" so governments can prepare in the event of another pandemic.
The WHO calls for new tracking powers in the latest zero draft of its international pandemic treaty.
As Slay News has previously reported, the treaty will award the WHO with sweeping global powers if passed.
Elsewhere in the treaty is WHO's new plan to censor so-called "misinformation" and "disinformation" online.
The treaty will give the unelected global organization new powers to "tackle" anything that it deems to be "false, misleading, misinformation, or disinformation."
The WHO will essentially get new legally binding censorship powers if the treaty passes.
The health agency has been pushing for the passing of the treaty since December 2021.
The treaty requires the WHO's 194 member states to strengthen the WHO's "One Health surveillance systems."
The WHO's member states represent 98% of all the countries in the world.
One Health is a WHO system that aims to "optimize the health of people, animals, and ecosystems."
It "uses the close, interdependent links among these fields to create new surveillance and disease control methods."
The WHO's One Health fact sheet points to Covid as one of the main reasons for expanding its One Health approach.
The organization states that it "put a spotlight on the need for a global framework for improved surveillance."
The draft treaty also orders WHO member states to strengthen surveillance functions for "outbreak investigation and control through interoperable early warning and alert systems."
Additionally, it requires member states to recognize the WHO as the "directing and coordinating authority on international health work, in pandemic prevention, preparedness, response and recovery of health systems, and in convening and generating scientific evidence, and, more generally, fostering multilateral cooperation in global health governance."
Comment: In other words, "We're in charge."
Although the draft treaty doesn't mention surveillance tools that were used during Covid, such as contact tracing, testing, and vaccine passports, the WHO has previously confirmed that it's a big supporter of vaccine passports.
In the early stages of the pandemic, the WHO also lauded China's Covid response, which utilized intense digital surveillance, before changing its position and criticizing China's zero-Covid policy.
A final report on the treaty is expected to be presented to the WHO's decision-making body, the World Health Assembly (WHA), in May 2024.
If passed, this treaty will be adopted under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution — an article that allows the WHO to impose legally binding conventions on the WHO's 194 member states if two-thirds of the member states' representatives vote in favor of the conventions.
Unlike the lawmaking process in most Western nations, where elected officials implement national law, this WHO process allows a small number of global representatives, often unelected diplomats, to impose international laws on all of the WHO's member states.
While some politicians have pushed back against this international pandemic treaty, it has the support of many powerful nations.
Supporting countries include the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
It also has backing from the European Council which represents 27 European Union member states.
This treaty is just one of the global surveillance proposals with ties to the WHO that is being pushed by influential global figures.
At Business (B20) 2022, a summit of business leaders from Group of 20 (G20) countries, numerous countries agreed on a digital health passport that uses WHO standards.
This digital health certificate will track whether people have been vaccinated or tested.
I demand WHO (and the UN) be disassembled, and their representatives brought to justice. See, I can make demands too
If enough people make similar demands ..... we may stand a chance