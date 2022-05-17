O:H header
Remember that time we all voted for the WHO to take on a dictatorial role over our countries to tell us what to do in the event of a pandemic under threat of punishment? Funny, neither do we.

And yet this is where we are. Allegedly 194 countries are poised to sign away there right to self govern in the event of a pandemic, completely giving up their national sovereignty, giving themselves over to the will of the World Health Organization.

Any country signing on to the legally binding pandemic "treaty" would be obligated to follow the dictates of the WHO any time they arbitrarily declare there to be a pandemic (or even the threat of a pandemic). No checks to their ultimate declarations, no questioning their instructions, no autonomy, no self-determination.

This isn't a 'conspiracy theory.' This is real, and it's happening right now while we're all distracted by celebrity trials, abortion debates and wars in far off lands. If all goes according to their plans the proposed "instrument" will be presented for adoption at the 77th World Health Assembly in May of 2024.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss the ramifications of the WHO's pandemic treaty. What does this mean for our planet?


And check us out on Brighteon!

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

Running Time: 00:32:25

Download: MP3 — 29.7 MB