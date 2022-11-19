© Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images



"We acknowledge the importance of shared technical standards and verification methods, under the framework of the IHR (2005), to facilitate seamless international travel, interoperability, and recognizing digital solutions and non-digital solutions, including proof of vaccinations," the G20 joint declaration reads.

The WHO-backed standard, which entered into force in 2007, required countries to strengthen surveillance capacities at border crossings and introduced a series of health documents, including international certificates of vaccination.

'Let's Have a Digital Health Certificate'?

"Let's have a digital health certificate acknowledged by WHO — if you have been vaccinated or tested properly — then you can move around," he said during a panel on Nov. 14.

"So for the next pandemic, instead of stopping the movement of the people 100 percent, which stopped the economy globally, you can still provide some movement of the people," he added.

the B20 urged the widespread adoption of digital documentation of COVID-19 certificates that would be part of a "technology-enabled 'always-on' global health infrastructure."

'Digital Gulag'

"It's like this checkpoint society. Wherever you want to go, you have to show your mobile phone, your identity ... even if it's just to go into a supermarket or go into a shop," he told EpochTV's "Crossroads" program.

Corbishley described the negative aspects of a global digital identification scheme as a kind of "digital gulag" in which people could be "effectively banished from society."

"That is a terrifying vision," he said.

