Photos from the entrance of a Walmart in Quebec, Canada show plexiglass vaccine passport scanner booths set up to screen customers entering the store.According to Walmart, "The dividers are for associates when they scan vaccine passports."Welcome to the new normal.Perhaps in the near future, the booths will be staffed by on-site nurses who will dole out regular injections for those who have forgotten to take their 24th booster shot.It was initially suggested by some on Twitter that the booths were actually holding pens for the unvaccinated.That's not true, but it is true that big box stores like Walmart and Costco will now have employees accompany the unjabbed as they walk around the store.As we previously highlighted, authorities announced a ban on the unvaccinated being able to purchase marijuana or hard liquor, another arbitrary punitive measure that makes zero sense whatsoever from a public health perspective.