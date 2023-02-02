© Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images



WHO's new pandemic preparedness and health emergency instruments.

Major amendments proposed for the IHR

Resetting international human rights to a former, authoritarian model

"All are equal before the law and are entitled without any discrimination to equal protection of the law. All are entitled to equal protection against any discrimination in violation of this Declaration and against any incitement to such discrimination."

Giving WHO authority over member States.

Providing the WHO DG with unfettered power, and ensuring it will be used.

What happens next?

Annotated summary of significant clauses in the IHR amendments.

DG: Director General (Of the WHO)

FENSA: (WHO) Framework for Engagement of Non-State Actors

IHR: International Health Regulations

PHEIC: Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

WHA: World Health Assembly

WHO: World Health Organization

"States Parties' in UN parlance (i.e. self-governing countries) is simplified below to 'State(s)' or 'country'.

Setting the scene: Establishing WHO authority over individuals and national governments in health-related decision-making.

'Health technologies and knowhow': Includes 'other health technologies', [any of these that solve a health problem and improve 'quality of life' and includes technologies and knowhow involved in the] 'development and manufacturing process', and their 'application and usage'.

"standing recommendation' means non-binding advice issued by WHO"temporary recommendation" means non-binding advice issued by WHO

"The purpose and scope of these Regulations are to prevent, protect against, prepare, control and provide a public health response to the international spread of diseases including through health systems readiness and resilience in ways that are commensurate with and restricted to public health risk all risks with a potential to impact public health, and which ..."

"The implementation of these Regulations shall be with full respect for the dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of persons based on the principles of equity, inclusivity, coherence and in accordance with their common but differentiated responsibilities of the States Parties, taking into consideration their social and economic development."

"shall be guided by the goal of their universal application for the protection of all people of the world from the international spread of disease. When implementing these Regulations, Parties and WHO should exercise precaution, in particular when dealing with unknown pathogens."

"If the State Party does not accept the offer of collaboration within 48 hours , WHO mayshall, when justified by the magnitude of the public health risk, immediately share with other States Parties the information available to it, whilst encouraging the State Party to accept the offer of collaboration by WHO, taking into account the views of the State Party concerned."

"Parties referred to in those provisions, shall not make this information generally available to other States Parties, until such time aswhen: (a) the event is determined to constitute a public health emergency of international concern, a public health emergency of regional concern, or warrants an intermediate public health alert, in accordance with Article 12; or ..."

Widening 'public health emergency' definition to include any health or pathogen-related event at DG's discretion, and requiring States compliance.

"If the Director-General considers, based on an assessment under these Regulations, that a potential or actual public health emergency of international concern is occurring ..... determines that the event constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, and the State Party are in agreement regarding this determination, the Director-General shall notify all the States Parties, in accordance with the procedure set forth in Article 49, seek the views of the Committee established under Article 48 (but is not required to follow them)."

If, following the consultation in paragraph 2 above, the Director-General and the State Party in whose territory the event arises do not come to a consensus within 48 hours on whether the event constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, a determination shall be made in accordance with the procedure set forth in Article 49.

"Regional Director may determine that an event constitutes a public health emergency of regional concern and provide related guidance to States Parties in the region either before or after notification of an event that may constitute a public health emergency of international concern is made to the Director-General, who shall inform all States Parties."

"In case of any engagement with non-State actors in WHO's public health response to PHEIC situation, WHO shall follow the provisions of Framework for Engagement of Non-State Actors (FENSA). Any departure from FENSA provisions shall be consistent with paragraph 73 of FENSA."

"Developed State Parties and WHO shall offer assistance to developing State Parties depending on the availability of finance, technology and know how...".

"The State Party shall accept or reject such an offer of assistance within 48 hours and, in the case of rejection of such an offer, shall provide to WHO its rationale for the rejection, which WHO shall share with other States Parties. Regarding on-site assessments, in compliance with its national law, a State Party shall make reasonable efforts to facilitate short-term access to relevant sites; in the event of a denial, it shall provide its rationale for the denial of access."

"When requested by WHO, States Parties should/shall provide, to the extent possible, support to WHO-coordinated response activities, including supply of health products and technologies, especially diagnostics and other devices, personal protective equipment, therapeutics, and vaccines, for effective response to PHEIC occurring in another State Party's jurisdiction and/or territory, capacity building for the incident management systems as well as for rapid response teams."

"States Parties recognize WHO as the guidance and coordinating authority of international public health response during public health Emergency of International Concern and undertake to follow WHO's recommendations in their international public health response."

"Upon request of WHO, States Parties with the production capacities shall undertake measures to scale up production of health products, including through diversification of production, technology transfer and capacity building especially in the developing countries."

"States Parties recognize WHO as the guidance and coordinating authority of international public health response during public health Emergency of International Concern and undertake to follow WHO's recommendations in their international public health response."

"Upon request of WHO, States Parties with the production capacities shall undertake measures to scale up production of health products, including through diversification of production, technology transfer and capacity building especially in the developing countries."

" [WHO] shall collaborate with other international organizations, and other stakeholders consistent with the provisions of FENSA, for responding to public health emergency of international concern."

WHO requiring countries to provide resources, intellectual property and knowhow at WHO's discretion.

"States Parties shall co-operate with each other and WHO to comply with such recommendations pursuant to paragraph 1 and shall take measures to ensure timely availability and affordability of required health products such as diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines, and other medical devices required for the effective response to a public health emergency of international concern."

"States Parties shall provide, in their intellectual property laws and related laws and regulations, exemptions and limitations to the exclusive rights of intellectual property holders to facilitate the manufacture, export and import of the required health products, including their materials and components."

"States Parties shall use or assign to potential manufacturers, especially from developing countries, on a non-exclusive basis, the rights over health product(s) or technology(ies)"

"Upon request of a State Party, other States Parties or WHO shall rapidly cooperate and share relevant regulatory dossiers submitted by manufacturers concerning safety and efficacy, and manufacturing and quality control processes, within 30 days."

"[WHO shall]... establish a database of raw materials and their potential suppliers, e) establish a repository for cell-lines to accelerate the production and regulatory of similar biotherapeutics products and vaccines."

"States Parties shall take measures to ensure that the activities of non-state actors, especially the manufacturers and those claiming associated intellectual property rights, do not conflict with the right to the highest attainable standard of health and these Regulations and are in compliance with measures taken by the WHO and the States Parties under this provision, which includes:



a) to comply with WHO recommended measures including allocation mechanism made pursuant to paragraph 1.

b) to donate a certain percentage of their production at the request of WHO.

c) to publish the pricing policy transparently.

d) to share the technologies, know-how for the diversification of production.

e) to deposit cell-lines or share other details required by WHO repositories or database established pursuant to paragraph 5.

f) to submit regulatory dossiers concerning safety and efficacy, and manufacturing and quality

control processes, when called for by the States Parties or WHO."

"health technologies and know-how" includes organized set or combination of knowledge, skills, health products, procedures, databases and systems developed to solve a health problem and improve quality of life, including those relating to development or manufacture of health products or their combination, its application or usage ...".

WHO claiming control of individuals and their rights within States

"Recommendations issued by WHO to States Parties with respect to persons may include the following advice:.....

require medical examinations;

review proof of vaccination or other prophylaxis;

require vaccination or other prophylaxis;

place suspect persons under public health observation;

implement quarantine or other health measures for suspect persons;

implement isolation and treatment where necessary of affected persons;

implement tracing of contacts of suspect or affected persons;

refuse entry of suspect and affected persons;

refuse entry of unaffected persons to affected areas; and

implement exit screening and/or restrictions on persons from affected areas."

order states to incarcerate their citizens, inject them, require identification of medical status, medically examine, isolate and restrict travel.

This is clearly insane.

"[Recommendations issued by WHO shall]...ensure mechanisms to develop and apply a traveller's health declaration in international public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) to provide better information about travel itinerary, possible symptoms that could be manifested or any prevention measures that have been complied with such as facilitation of contact tracing, if necessary."

"Documents containing information concerning traveller's destination (hereinafter Passenger Locator Forms, PLFs) should preferably be produced in digital form, with paper form as a residual option. Such information should not duplicate the information the traveller already submitted in relation to the same journey, provided the competence authority can have access to it for the purpose of contact tracing."

WHO setting the scene for digital health passports

"Such proofs may include test certificates and recovery certificates. These certificates may be designed and approved by the Health Assembly according to the provisions set out for digital vaccination or prophylaxis certificates, and should be deemed as substitutes for, or be complementary to, the digital or paper certificates of vaccination or prophylaxis."

"Health measures taken pursuant to these Regulations, including the recommendations made under Article 15 and 16, shall be initiated and completed without delay by all State Parties"

"State Parties shall also take measures to ensure Non-State Actors operating in their respective territories comply with such measures."

has the capacity to order private entities and citizens in any country to comply with his/her directives.

WHO being empowered to order changes within States, including restrictions on freedom of speech.

"[Measures implemented by States shall not be more restrictive than.]... would achieve attain the appropriate highest achievable level of health protection."

"WHO may request that shall make recommendations to the State Party concerned reconsider to modify or rescind the application of the additional health measures ..."

"States Parties shall undertake to collaborate with and assist each other, in particular developing countries States Parties, upon request, to the extent possible, in..."

"in countering the dissemination of false and unreliable information about public health events, preventive and anti-epidemic measures and activities in the media, social networks and other ways of disseminating such information."

"the formulation of proposed laws and other legal and administrative provisions for the implementation of these Regulations."

"countering the dissemination of false and unreliable information about public health events, preventive and anti-epidemic measures and activities in the media, social networks and other ways of disseminating such information;..."

Nuts and Bolts of the verification bureaucracy to ensure countries follow WHO requirements.

"The State Parties shall establish a Compliance Committee that shall be responsible for:



(a) Considering information submitted to it by WHO and States Parties relating to compliance with obligations under these Regulations;



(b) Monitoring, advising on, and/or facilitating assistance on matters relating to compliance with a view to assisting States Parties to comply with obligations under these Regulations;



(c) Promoting compliance by addressing concerns raised by States Parties regarding implementation of, and compliance with, obligations under these Regulations; and



(d) Submitting an annual report to each Health Assembly describing:



(i) The work of the Compliance Committee during the reporting period;



(ii) The concerns regarding non-compliance during the reporting period; and (iii) Any conclusions and recommendations of the Committee.



2. The Compliance Committee shall be authorized to:



(a) Request further information on matters under its consideration;



(b) Undertake, with the consent of any State Party concerned, information gathering in the territory of that State Party; (c) Consider any relevant information submitted to it; (d) Seek the services of experts and advisers, including representatives of NGOs or members of the public, as appropriate; and (e) Make recommendations to a State Party concerned and/or WHO regarding how the State Sarty may improve compliance and any recommended technical assistance and financial support."

More on WHO requiring states to provide taxpayer money to WHO's work, and restricting freedom of populations to question this work.

ANNEX 1

"Developed Countries States parties shall provide financial and technological assistance to the Developing Countries States Parties in order to ensure state-of-the-art facilities in developing countries States Parties, including through international financial mechanism..."

"At a global level, WHO shall... Counter misinformation and disinformation".