© AFP 2023 / DANIEL LEAL



Moscow has repeatedly warned that the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Western countries confirms the direct involvement of the United States and NATO in the conflict in Ukraine.He recollected that before arriving "at the Workop base in Britain", they reached the Western Ukrainian city of Lvov, from where they crossed the border to Poland and then took a bus to enter the UK.According to Kovalenko, they took "a 21-day training course for rookie soldiers at the base, which included shooting, medicine, military law and basic military things such as storming trenches, buildings and cities."Kovalenko explained that after the group wrapped up the course, they returned to the northern Ukrainian city of Zhitomir, where they took part in joint combat training as part of the Ukrainian army's 25th brigade.Since Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24,2022, the US and its allies have imposed swathes of sanctions on Moscow, while also providing military and technical assistance to Kiev.Moscow has repeatedly rebuked the West for supplying weapons to Ukraine, warning that Western countries "are playing with fire" and that such deliveries add to prolonging the Ukrainian conflict further.Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that "any weapon [and] any arms shipment to Ukrainian territory" would be considered "a legitimate target" by the Russian military. According to Moscow, Ukrainian soldiers being trained in Western countries testifies to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.