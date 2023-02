© USF Healthcare

the new codes would be used to "track" unvaccinated people.

"What about patients who may have had their first shot, had a really bad adverse reaction, and can't get the second shot. Should there maybe be a code that indicates incomplete vaccination or unvaccinated due to contraindication?"

"Hmm. So that would essentially be, that could be 'partially vaccinated,' or, well, in some cases people might be completely unvaccinated if they've had some history of a reaction to some types of vaccines. But essentially the thought would be that there would be a history of other reaction type code that would explain it. I'd have to look at how that might be done. We have not, at this point, proposed to have a separate way of coding that type of situation here. But there certainly could be interest in that. We can certainly look at that further."

"ICD-10-CM diagnosis codes will tell the story of each patient encounter, describe etiologies of the disease process, explain the complications of care, provide a basis for medical necessity, support coverage for payment purposes, identify incidence of disease, and support statistical tracking for healthcare practices, as well as provide disease state information on medical practices across the continuum of care."

The U.S. federal government is tracking people who decided not to get the COVID-19 vaccine injection, according to bombshell federal government records and video exclusively obtained by NATIONAL FILE. According to the shocking video,Government meeting materials make clear that the new program is designed to "track people who are not immunized or only partially immunized."A bombshell piece of information was revealed at the September 14-15, 2021 virtual Zoom meeting of the federal government's ICD-10 Coordination and Maintenance Committee ( which includes representatives from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, known as CMS, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics). At the meeting, the Committee discussed new categories ofthat the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) wanted to createasto categorize different kinds of patients.The CDC's National Center for Health Statistics maintains the ICD-10 codes. Within ICD-10 codes, there is a category known asand this "CM" categoryand also the "Partially Vaccinated For COVID-19" and theThe Committee made it clear thatAt the time of the meeting, people who had adverse reactions to a past vaccine would still be categorized as unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, even if they are physically unable to get more vaccines or boosters.The CDC implemented the new codes to track unvaccinated people in April 2022, according to a document published on a CMS federal government website. ICD-10 Coordination and Maintenance Commitee staffer David Berglund, M.D. read from page 194 of a CDC Topic Packet that was prepared for the meeting ( READ THE CDC TOPIC PACKET HERE )."During the current time of the COVID-19 pandemic, immunizations have provided protection for many people, but there is interest in being able to track people who are not immunized or only partially immunized. At the current time, this is a significant modifiable risk factor for morbidity and mortality, and of interest for clinical reasons, as well as of value for public health."NCHS" stands for thewhich is a U.S. federal government division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Here is footage from the meeting in which David Berglund discusses the new codes. NATIONAL FILE obtained this video from a password-protected government website.Berglund stated, "Those are their proposed changes," referring to the CDC's NCHS division.A commenter from Premier asked:David Berglund replied: