When a full virus does not contain any known gain of function mutations, such virus may be engineered to enable the assessment of antiviral activity in cells. In addition, in vitro resistance selection experiments are undertaken in cells incubated with SARS-CoV-2 and nirmatrelvir in our secure Biosafety level 3 (BSL3) laboratory to assess whether the main protease can mutate to yield resistant strains of the virus.

what is being described here plainly is gain-of-function research

If there was some evil hand back there that was trying to make the virus more immune-evasive or more contagious, that would be considered gain-of-function research, but it's not happening. The evil hand is mother nature.

They're starting to come now - the 'debunkings' of the Pfizer undercover video sting , in which executive Jordon Trishton Walker, "Director of Research and Development - Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning", tells his 'date' that Pfizer is looking to mutate the virus "so we could create preemptively developed new vaccines, right".Pfizer released a statement on Friday, which notably did not deny that Dr. Walker works for the company (a fact which has anyway been confirmed via internet searches). Now the latest 'debunking' effort comes from Medpage Today Furthermore, it admits that:Despite the initial denial, then,- after all, the company is engineering the original virus to express the spike protein from new variants of concern, variants which are 'of concern' precisely because their spike protein has immune-evasive properties.In case there is any doubt about this, FDA vaccine adviser Dr. Paul Offit inadvertently confirms it in the Medpage piece."Usually, when people talk about gaining function, they're talking about making it so that the virus is either more deadly or more easily transmitted or that it now can jump species," Dr. Offit says."[T]rying to make the virus more immune-evasive or more contagious... would be considered gain-of-function research," he adds.Right, so exactly what Pfizer has said it is doing - engineering "the original SARS-CoV-2 virus... to express the spike protein from new variants of concern".Offit then implies that it isn't gain-of-function research because the variant has already been created by "mother nature" and Pfizer is just reproducing what nature has already done.Besides, how can you be sure you're producing the exact same variant and not some subtly (or not-so-subtly) new and more immune-evasive variant?Offit then appears to betray an ignorance of the process of making the vaccine, as he says the "remarkably effective" development involved sequencing SARS-CoV-2 in "a matter of months". In fact, the virus was sequenced several times even in the last week of December 2019, and took a couple of days each time, not months.Perhaps needing to restore his reputation with the politico-medical establishment after his criticism of the boosters last month (is this why he was given the job of defending Pfizer?), he is now effusive with praise for the mRNA vaccines. "This is the best medical achievement in my lifetime," he says. "And my lifetime includes the development of the polio vaccine."Thus, despite the denials that what Pfizer is doing is gain-of-function research - denials which presumably take advantage of the fact that 'gain-of-function' is not rigorously defined -And they appear to tacitly acknowledge that, which is why they make their excuses. In Pfizer's case, that it is "required by U.S. and global regulators for all antiviral products" and "carried out by many companies and academic institutions in the U.S. and around the world". In Offit's case that Pfizer was just copying "mother nature".Perhaps the main lesson, then, is that we all need to be paying more attention.We also need to think hard about what kind of research should be allowed and what should be banned. The reaction to the Project Veritas video suggests a strong feeling that this kind of work should not be done - including when it is (supposedly) imitating what nature has already created. The fear in the public is real and justified, and relates to the folly of engineering viruses to make them worse. Can this ever be a good idea? My feeling is there's no need to go beyond the viruses and variants nature already provides us with, and to stick to using real specimens, not engineered ones. But the current regulatory regime and scientific establishment clearly disagrees.Whatever the right answer, we need to be able to talk about this properly. Not be subject to global, military grade censorship when someone tries to raise the topic as a matter of public concern, albeit in a sensational (and entertaining) way.