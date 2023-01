Project Veritas released a new video Wednesday in which a Pfizer executive claimed the company is attempting to "mutate" COVID via "Directed Evolution" in order to preempt the development of future vaccines.As a result, #DirectedEvolution trended worldwide.Walker told an undercover Project Veritas journalist,He added, "From what I've heard is they [Pfizer scientists] are optimizing it [COVID mutation process], but they're going slow because everyone is very cautious -- obviously they don't want to accelerate it too much. I think they are also just trying to do it as an exploratory thing because you obviously don't want to advertise that you are figuring out future mutations."Walker pleaded, "Don't tell anyone. Promise you won't tell anyone.Walker also acknowledged, "You're not supposed to do Gain-of-Function research with viruses. Regularly not. We can do these selected structure mutations to make them more potent. There is research ongoing about that. I don't know how that is going to work. There better not be any more outbreaks because...Jesus Christ."The Project Veritas journalist responded, "Oh my God. That's perfect. Isn't that the best business model though? Just control nature before nature even happens itself? Right?" To which Walker replied, "Yeah. If it works."The journalist inquired of Walker, "What do you mean if it works?""Well, I think the whole research of the viruses and mutating it, like, would be the ultimate cash cow," the journalist replied, to which Walker acknowledged, "Yeah, it'd be perfect," adding thatHe continued, "So, in the pharma industry, all the people who review our drugs -- eventually most of them will come work for pharma companies. And in the military, defense government officials eventually work for defense companies afterwards."Walker noted that the practice was "...pretty good for the industry to be honest. It's bad for everybody else in America."He explained that "...when the regulators reviewing our drugs know that once they stop regulating, they are going to work for the company, they are not going to be as hard towards the company that's going to give them a job."Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced an investigation into whether the Bivalent Pfizer -BioNTech vaccine increases the risk of ischemic strokes in people aged 65 or older.