Project Veritas exposes Pfizer exec discussing 'mutating' COVID-19 virus for new vaccines, #DirectedEvolution trends worldwide
The Post Millennial
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 00:01 UTC
As a result, #DirectedEvolution trended worldwide.
Jordon Trishton Walker, Pfizer's Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations and an mRNA Scientific Planner claimed that Directed Evolution is not the same as Gain-of-Function research which according to the outlet is defined as "a mutation that confers new or enhanced activity on a protein," meaning that the virus in question can become more powerful depending on the mutation or scientific enhancement.
Walker told an undercover Project Veritas journalist, "One of the things we [Pfizer] are exploring is like, why don't we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create -- preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we're gonna do that though, there's a risk of like, as you could imagine -- no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses."
He added, "From what I've heard is they [Pfizer scientists] are optimizing it [COVID mutation process], but they're going slow because everyone is very cautious -- obviously they don't want to accelerate it too much. I think they are also just trying to do it as an exploratory thing because you obviously don't want to advertise that you are figuring out future mutations."
Walker pleaded, "Don't tell anyone. Promise you won't tell anyone. The way it [the experiment] would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them."
He continued, "You have to be very controlled to make sure that this virus [COVID] that you mutate doesn't create something that just goes everywhere. Which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest. It makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere. It's bullsh*t," which many have speculated is what happened at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.
Walker also acknowledged, "You're not supposed to do Gain-of-Function research with viruses. Regularly not. We can do these selected structure mutations to make them more potent. There is research ongoing about that. I don't know how that is going to work. There better not be any more outbreaks because...Jesus Christ."
Walker also confessed to the Project Veritas journalist, "Part of what they [Pfizer scientists] want to do is, to some extent, to try to figure out, you know, how there are all these new strains and variants that just pop up. So, it's like trying to catch them before they pop up and we can develop a vaccine prophylactically, like, for new variants. So, that's why they like, do it controlled in a lab, where they say this is a new epitope, and so if it comes out later on in the public, we already have a vaccine working."
The Project Veritas journalist responded, "Oh my God. That's perfect. Isn't that the best business model though? Just control nature before nature even happens itself? Right?" To which Walker replied, "Yeah. If it works."
The journalist inquired of Walker, "What do you mean if it works?"
He answered, "Because some of the times there are mutations that pop up that we are not prepared for. Like with Delta and Omicron. And things like that. Who knows? Either way, it's going to be a cash cow. COVID is going to be a cash cow for us for a while going forward. Like obviously."
"Well, I think the whole research of the viruses and mutating it, like, would be the ultimate cash cow," the journalist replied, to which Walker acknowledged, "Yeah, it'd be perfect," adding that Big Pharma "...is a revolving door for all government officials."
He continued, "So, in the pharma industry, all the people who review our drugs -- eventually most of them will come work for pharma companies. And in the military, defense government officials eventually work for defense companies afterwards."
Walker noted that the practice was "...pretty good for the industry to be honest. It's bad for everybody else in America."
He explained that "...when the regulators reviewing our drugs know that once they stop regulating, they are going to work for the company, they are not going to be as hard towards the company that's going to give them a job."
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced an investigation into whether the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine increases the risk of ischemic strokes in people aged 65 or older.
Comment: Did they give this guy some kind of truth serum? He was spilling ALL the beans!
