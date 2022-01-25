On December 21, 2021, Judicial Watch filed a FOIA request for:
All records of communications, whether by email (on .gov or non.gov email accounts), text message, or instant chat, between officials in the FBI, including but not limited to officials in the offices of the FBI New York Field Office on the one hand, and employees and representatives of Pfizer Inc. on the other hand, regarding Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe and/or Project Veritas.On January 6, the FBI denied the request for all "communications regarding Project Veritas between FBI officials and employees/representatives of Pfizer" the following reason:
Email communications with Pfizer Inc. employees or representatives include but are not limited to those with the email domain "@pfizer.com".
The material you requested is located in an investigative file which is exempt from disclosure pursuant to 5 U.S.C. § 552(b)(7)(A). 5 U.S.C. § 552(b)(7)(A) exempts from disclosure:On January 10, the FBI denied the request for "email communications with Pfizer Inc. employees or representatives including email domains '@pfizer.com' (On or after September 1, 2021)," stating: "Please be advised the FBI will neither confirm nor deny the existence of such records ..."records or information compiled for law enforcement purposes, but only to the extent that the production of such law enforcement records or information ... could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings....The records responsive to your request are law enforcement records; there is a pending or prospective law enforcement proceeding relevant to these responsive records, and release of the information could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings.
On November 9, 2021, the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, participated in an online discussion in which Bourla states that he was working with the FBI regarding "dark organizations" that were "targeting" Pfizer.
"It is disturbing to see that Pfizer evidently has the Biden FBI at its beck and call to target journalists at Project Veritas," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. "This development is especially concerning coming on the heels of the FBI's outrageous Ashley Biden diary raid on the home of Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe."
Comment: Here's James O'Keefe's take on it: