Society's Child
Pfizer consultant assaults James O'Keefe, Project Veritas journalists after being confronted over comments on 'mutating' COVID-19 virus
The Post Millennial
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 18:39 UTC
On Thursday, Project Veritas released shocking footage of a high-level Pfizer employee becoming irate at James O'Keefe and other journalists after he was confronted over his comments regarding the company "mutating" the Covid-19 virus.
Jordan Trishton Walker, who serves as director of Worldwide R&D Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning at the pharmaceutical giant, also attempted to destroy an iPad containing undercover recordings of him made by Project Veritas, and eventually called the cops.
After secretly recording Walker on what he thought was a date, O'Keefe walked up to his table and revealed that it had been a sting operation.
"You work for Pfizer," O'Keefe said, sitting down opposite Walker. "My question for you, is why does Pfizer wanna hide from the public the fact that they're mutating the Covid viruses?"
"Is this real life?" Walker replied, getting up from his seat. "This is absurd."
"You're on video," O'Keefe said, holding up an iPad to show Walker footage of himself suggesting that Pfizer is "exploring how the virus keeps mutating" while on the aforementioned "date."
Walker then called the police, as a restaurant worker pleaded with both him and O'Keefe to stop. The restaurant worker requested that O'Keefe and his team leave, while Walker insisted that O'Keefe and his team remain inside the restaurant until the police arrived.
"You f*cked up," Walker told O'Keefe, suggesting he had simply been "trying to impress a person on a date by lying" in the undercover footage.
"I'm not even a scientist," he contested.
Walker then attempted to snatch the iPad out of O'Keefe's hands, and following a brief struggle, he smashed it on the ground.
O'Keefe and his crew eventually left the restaurant, followed shortly by Walker, who ran over to police when they arrived.
In the footage, Walker told his "date" that Pfizer was considering "directed evolution" of the virus.
"One of the things we [Pfizer] are exploring," he said, "is like, why don't we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create- preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we're gonna do that though, there's a risk of like, as you could imagine- no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses."
After Project Veritas' shared the clip, #DirectedEvolution trended on Twitter.