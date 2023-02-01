Puppet Masters
Hunter Biden found to have paid assistant for erotic shows
Trending Politics
Tue, 31 Jan 2023 18:53 UTC
Like his father, Hunter Biden continues to stay in the news spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
Hunter Biden allegedly used the threat of withholding pay to coerce one of his female staffers, who was struggling financially, into having video sex sessions with him. The texts exchanged between the President's son (52 years old) and his then-29-year-old assistant revealed Hunter's requests for virtual sexual acts and financial support through Apple Pay after the assistant expressed her difficulty in paying rent.
The identity of the assistant, who worked at Hunter's law firm, Owasco, from 2018 to 2019, has been kept anonymous by DailyMail.com. She is known to be one of four employees with whom Hunter Biden had a sexual relationship.
documents found on an abandoned laptop, Hunter Biden placed his lover and the widow of his brother, Hallie Biden, on the payroll of his company, as well as her sister Liz Secundy with whom he had an affair. The texts also indicate that he hired Lunden Roberts, who was reportedly a former stripper and his daughter's basketball coach, but terminated her employment and ceased communication after she informed him of her pregnancy. Roberts was eventually forced to sue Hunter for child support. The whippersnapper's laptop contained messages and emails involving his then 33-year-old assistant, which first appeared in June 2018, when he flew her from Los Angeles to Washington DC.
Around the time of her trip to Washington DC, Hunter disgustingly filmed and took photographs of her having sex with him, which he saved on his laptop. As a part-time model and fitness instructor, she was assigned significant administrative responsibilities at his company, including retrieving Burisma board documents for Hunter's signature. In January 2019, she sent an email to Hunter's secretary inquiring about her missing December paycheck of $837.06 and the inactive status of her company health insurance.
Biden continued to lie to her saying "you're as beautiful to me inside as you so obviously are on the outside. Miss you very much and feel horrible for having treated you so poorly."
He then extended an invite to her to come to New Hampshire. She declined, however, and said: 'I can't afford the plane ticket and I barely can even make my rent this month."
A few days later he offered to pay for the trip, and said "I will make up for back pay. You have to make up for back work. By FTiming me and/or going to our next-club party," Hunter wrote to his young employee.
He continued "When can you face time? If we FT the rule has to be no talk of anything but sex and we must be naked and we have to do whatever the other person asks within reason."
The 33-year-old woman was involved in a sexual relationship with 52-year-old Hunter Biden. She is one of four employees to have had a romantic connection with him. The woman is mentioned in Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) submitted by JP Morgan Chase to the Treasury, which flagged transactions involving Hunter and his company. The confidential reports include wire payments of $44,500.08 from Hunter or his company to the woman in 2018.
Hunter requested that his assistant arrange for him to spy on her while she was showering, and also asked her to show him how she engaged in self-stimulation. In June 2018, Hunter took photos of her holding his penis and posing naked on his bed, which were saved on his abandoned laptop. Texts reveal that Hunter made sexual remarks to his employee. After she sent him a photo in October 2018, he responded: "Well you've now proven to everyone that you have the greatest A** in the whole world ever and... I'm hiding in the cabana."
What a creep.
The woman received 5 wire transfers totaling $44,500.08 over a 4-month period from June 12, 2018 to October 2, 2018.
Comment: The Biden sh*tshow just never seems to hit bottom.