© STR/NurPhoto/Getty Images

"On the basis of Federal Law No. 149-FZ, Roskomnadzor restricted access to a number of resources belonging to state structures of hostile countries for the distribution of materials aimed at destabilizing the social and political situation in the Russian Federation."

for spreading misinformation and discrediting Russia's armed forces.The block affected the websites of theWhen trying to access cia.gov, fbi.gov or rewardsforjustice.net from Russia, the browser returns a message stating that "the resource at this IP address has been blocked by decision of the state authorities" or simply informs the user that it is "unable to access the site."In a statement to the TASS news agency, Roskomnadzor explained thatThe US has been playing an active role in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and has supplied Kiev with billions of dollars worth of military aid, and has also provided logistical and intelligence support.Last week it was revealed thataccording to Reuters. Burns also made similar trips to Ukraine last November and in January 2022 - weeks before Moscow launched its offensive.In November of last year, the