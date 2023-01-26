On Tuesday evening on his prime time show, Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused Hunter Biden of using classified information to profit in Ukraine.The revelation from Carlson came in response to a New York Post story that was derived from the infamous Hunter Biden laptop."The entire question whether it's a big deal or no big deal at all hangs on that question what was in the documents?" Carlson started while discussing whether or not the classified document story is important."Miranda Devine of the New York post may have brought us a little closer to the answer," he continued. "So she analyzed the documents that we do have the ones found on Hunter Biden's laptop. And on that laptop she found a remarkable email, an email the Justice Department that has never shown to the public.""Despite this, the fact is agents had it for years, the documents that Miranda Devine found indicate that a Hunter Biden had classified information in his possession," Carlson asserted. "while working at a fake job in Ukraine.""On April 13, 2014 Hunter Biden set an email to his business partner at Burisma, Devin Archer," Carlson continued."Now he sent this week before his father, the vice president flew to Ukraine to meet with Ukraine's Prime Minister," Carlson said. "In the email, Hunter Biden composed a detailed memo with nearly 2 dozen data points about the political and strategic situation on the ground in Ukraine."he continued before dropping the bombshell.WATCH: