



W

"Go long agriculture and water and go to the beach."

coveting Ukraine's agriculture sector for quite some time

...focus in the near term on coordinating the efforts of all potential investors and participants in the reconstruction of our country, channelling investment into the most relevant and impactful sectors of the Ukrainian economy."

US$560 million in assets under management, holds shares in a number of the world's largest food companies, with agrifood stocks making up around 75% of the fund. Nestlé is the funds's largest holding, and other agrifood firms that make up the fund include Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Walmart, Anheuser Busch InBev, Mondelez, Danone, and Kraft Heinz."

Collectively, the asset management giants - BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, Fidelity, and Capital Group - own significant proportions of the firms that dominate at various points along agrifood supply chains. When considered together, these five asset management firms own around 10%-30% of the shares of the top firms within the agrifood sector."

an inherently predatory system that - focusing on the agrifood sector alone - has been responsible for, among other things, the displacement of indigenous systems of production, the impoverishment of many farmers worldwide, the destruction of rural communities and cultures, poor-quality food and illness, less diverse diets, ecological destruction and the proletarianization of independent producers

After all, value capture that was a key aim of the project