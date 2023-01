© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev

Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer. He served in the USSR as an inspector implementing the INF Treaty, on General Schwarzkopf's staff during the Gulf War, and as a chief weapons inspector with the UN in Iraq. He currently writes on issues pertaining to international security, military affairs, Russia, and the Middle East, as well as arms control and nonproliferation

Harvard professor Kenneth Rogoff, the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has offered a telling insight into the purpose behind the US-led sanctioning of Russia by the collective West.While acknowledging that "getting regime change is hard" through sanctions, Rogoff concluded "that is where Russia is headed." According to Rogoff, Russia is facing "incredible poverty" because of the sanctions imposed on it by the collective West, and that the 39 countries participating in these restrictions must be prepared to apply even more pressure in the face of a likely Russian escalation in the coming weeks, as the Russian military completes its reorganization in the Special Military Operation (SMO) theater and the incorporation of the last of the 300,000 reservists mobilized last fall."If Russia escalates," Rogoff said, "what are we doing? We need to be ready. They [Russia] need to know that is coming.""Will there be regime change?" Rogoff asked, before answering his own question: "I hope so."Rogoff, who in addition to teaching economics at Harvard also is a member of both the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), an "independent, nonpartisan membership organization, think tank, and publisher" whose mission is to be "a resource for its members, government officials, business executives, journalists, educators and students, civic and religious leaders, and other interested citizens in order to help them better understand the world and the foreign policy choices facing the United States and other countries".And the Group of 30 , an "independent global body comprised of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors and academia" whose self-proclaimed mission is to "deepen understanding of global economic and financial issues, and to explore the international repercussions of decisions taken in the public and private sectors."As such, when Rogoff gives voice to the linkage between the sanctioning of Russia and regime change, this is not simply idle speculation on the part of some fringe character, but rather a peek into the foundational thinking behind the strategic decision taken by the US and its allies when embarking on a sanctions-based policy designed to 'deter and punish' what the collective West has deemed to be Russia's "unprovoked act of aggression" in sending troops to Ukraine on February 24, 2022.One must wonder where the esteemed Harvard professor fell regarding these assessments.Professor Rogoff himself seems to be basing his analysis on a new understanding of geopolitical realities that have emerged since he last publicly opined on the issue, in December 2022 . Then, Rogoff, who is not a military expert, declared that "The Russians have lost the war on the battlefield, and the only thing keeping Putin in power is very tight control of information that restricts even educated citizens from fully understanding the extent of the crushing defeat Russia has suffered."Likewise, in December Rogoff decried the failure of sanctions against Russia, noting that "The sanctions can work if China and India join in ," and adding that "they are very ineffective otherwise."Russia appears to be on the cusp of not only a decisive military victory against Ukraine, but also completing the economic version of a wrestling reversal, turning Western sanctions into an economic suicide pact on the part of those who have embarked on that course, while avoiding any major harm to the Russian economy.