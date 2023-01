© AFP



"Russia is a great country, a great nation that is used to fighting to the end, almost losing and then recovering. It would be absurd to think that Russia has lost the war or that its military is incompetent. So far Moscow has been losing the war but it still has enormous strength and capacity to continue [fighting]."

"now is the time to continue arming Ukraine with the necessary material and military means to wage the kind of war it has to wage. This is not only a defensive war but one that allows it to take the initiative and break fronts and prevent Russia from launching a new, very powerful and bloody offensive in a few months."

The West must keep arming Ukraine because Moscow defeated Napoleon and Hitler, the EU's top diplomat said.said on Friday thatwarning those who think Russia has lost or is doing poorly thatIn a speech in Madrid, referencing the 1812 invasion by Napoleon Bonaparte's French empire and the 1941 invasion by Adolf Hitler's Germany as historical examples, Borrell said:He then said:Borrell's invocation of Napoleon and Hitler was unusual, as Moscow has repeatedly compared the current efforts by the collective West with the two invasions, known as therespectively.led a multinational army recruited from all across French-dominated Europe and reached Moscow, but failed to compel Russia's surrender. The war ended with Russian cavalry on the streets of Paris two years later.also aided by numerous continental allies and vassals,The Axis armies were savaged at Stalingrad and turned back at Kursk, with Russian soldiers taking Berlin in 1945.Despite this unprecedented effort, Borrell on Friday continued to insistand thatFormer leaders of Germany and France , however, publicly admitted that the European-mediated Minsk agreements had been a ploy to buy Ukraine time to prepare for war.The EU's high commissioner for foreign affairs spoke at Madrid's Teatro Real, where he was presented with theOne of the presenters was Javier Solana, Borrell's predecessor at the EU post and NATO's secretary general in 1999, when the US-led bloc launched an unprovoked war against Yugoslavia.