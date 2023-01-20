Puppet Masters
Audit shows Pentagon lost track of billions
RT
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 12:42 UTC
The GAO looked into things such as "ammunition, missiles, torpedoes, component parts" and related items, which the defense department provides to contractors for maintenance, modification or overhaul. The value of this "government-furnished property" (GFP) was estimated at over $220 billion in 2014, but is currently "unknown," the GAO reported.
The Department of Defense has tried to track down all these assets, issuing a memorandum with "detailed guidance" on how to do so in May 2019. According to the GAO, however, the memo was not properly distributed, its terminology was confusing, the management did not follow up on it, and the subordinate agencies experienced "logistical struggles to identify and provide requested data."
In its latest financial report, the Pentagon reported $3.2 trillion in assets, about 65% of the federal government's total. It also failed the annual audit last November, for the fifth time in a row.
The GFP issue has been a problem for decades. The Pentagon originally promised to address it back in 2001, but has been moving the goalposts ever since, the GAO pointed out. Currently, the DoD hopes to have a resolution by sometime in 2026. Meanwhile, Congress has approved a $858 billion military budget - a 10% increase over 2022 - as part of the omnibus spending bill passed in December.
The GAO report comes as the US is preparing to announce yet another package of military aid to Ukraine. Washington has spent over $100 billion on propping up the government in Kiev just in the last year, while brushing off demands for oversight.
Pentagon Comptroller Mike McCord actually told reporters in November that the conflict in Ukraine offered a "teachable moment" in how to account for military equipment, calling it "a great example of why it matters" to get these things right.
The auditing process "should be helping us make sure that we don't have the kind of problems of having something on our records that doesn't exist in reality or having big discrepancies," McCord said at the time, according to Defense News.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits off Guadeloupe - USGS
- Audit shows Pentagon lost track of billions
- Macron issues warning on Europe's future
- Russian Orthodox Church issues apocalyptic warning that 'the desire to destroy Russia could mean the end of the world'
- Week of winter storms drops more than 5 FEET of snow in Flagstaff, Arizona area
- What your poop says about your health
- 2 missing as heavy rainfall causes flooding in southwest Serbia
- Meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Jan. 19)
- Dozens of people killed as cold wave sweeps Afghanistan
- EU country doubles trade with Russia
- Russia demands tribunal for Merkel and Hollande
- Jacinda Ardern's legacy of national division and excessive use of power
- French workers join strikes against Macron's pension reform plan
- Defensive missile systems erected on rooftop of gov't buildings in Moscow
- US Defense Secretary sent to Germany to 'unlock' German tanks for Ukraine
- India accuses BBC of 'colonial mindset' over propaganda hit-piece on PM Modi
- EU Parliament passes resolution on establishment of tribunal on 'crime of aggression against Ukraine'
- Confusion as politician not doing everything to cling onto power
- Why are they FINALLY "admitting" the Covid Vax could be harmful?
- New Zealand PM's resignation might leave China nervous
- Audit shows Pentagon lost track of billions
- Macron issues warning on Europe's future
- Russian Orthodox Church issues apocalyptic warning that 'the desire to destroy Russia could mean the end of the world'
- Russia demands tribunal for Merkel and Hollande
- Defensive missile systems erected on rooftop of gov't buildings in Moscow
- US Defense Secretary sent to Germany to 'unlock' German tanks for Ukraine
- EU Parliament passes resolution on establishment of tribunal on 'crime of aggression against Ukraine'
- Why are they FINALLY "admitting" the Covid Vax could be harmful?
- New Zealand PM's resignation might leave China nervous
- Report: DOJ permitted Biden's personal attorneys to search for classified documents without FBI
- 5th-gen warfare terms and tactics
- Putin: Russian military-industrial might makes victory in Ukraine 'inevitable'
- Germany says US must lead the way on tanks for Ukraine, as GOP also piles on pressure
- Region indebted to IRGC; anti-terror force will continue on its path with strength: Interior Minister
- Global South: Gold-backed currencies to replace the US dollar
- New Zealand PM, Jacinda Ardern, is stepping down
- Macron is committing to nuclear energy while Britain dithers
- Trump team petitions Meta to end ban and starts drafting return tweet: Report
- House Republicans demand access to VISITOR LOGS from Biden's Delaware home to determine who may have had access to classified documents
- Ukraine: Is the Hammer About to Fall?
- EU country doubles trade with Russia
- Jacinda Ardern's legacy of national division and excessive use of power
- French workers join strikes against Macron's pension reform plan
- India accuses BBC of 'colonial mindset' over propaganda hit-piece on PM Modi
- Florida threatens to suspend licenses of businesses failing to provide proof of E-Verify compliance
- 'Claps don't pay the bills': UK nurses on strike again over low pay and staff shortages as gov't works on bill to outlaw strike action
- 'Absolutely insane': Connecticut law would axe fitness requirements for female firefighters
- Canadian military hires LGBT advisors to 'innovate' religious services after panel called for purging Catholics
- Hundreds of British police officers suspected of sex offenses - Scotland Yard
- Rishi Sunak facing 'big backlash' over trans conversion therapy ban
- Two Americans, two permanent US residents among 72 dead in Nepal plane crash
- We investigated a suburban LGBTQ pedophile ring - here's what we found.
- Iranian man sentenced to just 8 years for beheading wife in 'honor killing'
- Corporate greed: Moderna wants to quadruple the price of its Covid-19 vaccine as hundreds die per day
- Shockingly, the trans cult keeps finding ways to get weirder
- Something really strange is happening...
- Best of the Web: How Can We Trust Institutions that Lied?
- Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
- China's population falls for first time in over 60 years
- The USA's biggest school districts are explicitly hiding kids' gender transitions from parents
- Child buried with 142 dogs in Ancient Egyptian Necropolis
- World's oldest runestone found in Norway
- Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
- Most humans haven't evolved to cope with the cold, yet we dominate northern climates
- Fathers have been older than mothers for the past 250,000 years, study finds
- Viktor Medvedchuk: Total Western support for Zelensky tells us that the US and NATO don't want peace in Ukraine
- First cousin marriages frequent in Minoan Crete, ancient DNA analysis reveals
- 5,000 year-old mass grave of decapitated skeletons found in Slovakia
- Ceramic production came to Europe through Siberia, study of ancient pottery reveals
- Things we should understand: The aristocracy is eating the peasants
- Flashback: Confession of a CIA agent: They gave us millions to dismember Yugoslavia
- Flashback: British empire killed 165 million Indians in 40 years: How colonialism inspired fascism
- Lasers reveal massive, 650-square-mile Maya site hidden beneath Guatemalan rainforest
- Prehistoric population once lived in Siberia, but mysteriously vanished, genetic study finds
- Ancient Latin texts written on papyrus reveal new information about the Roman world
- 'Bog bodies' were part of a tradition that spanned a millennia, study reveals
- Ivan Timofeev: In 2022, the world as we knew it ended. Decades of conflict lie ahead
- New history challenges Israel's hold on western imagination
- Steve Bannon and China's deep state
- Possible cave "proto-writing" challenges theory of slow evolution of human consciousness
- A 500-year-old 'paradox' by Leonardo da Vinci has finally been solved, study says
- 'Universal language network' identified in the brain
- Amateur astronomers find glowing gas arc near Andromeda
- Scientists steer lightning bolts with lasers for the first time
- Sweden opens first satellite launch port on EU mainland
- A mysterious brain network may underlie many psychiatric disorders
- Evidence for magnetic reconnection between Ganymede and Jupiter revealed in new study
- COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy linked to increased risk of traffic accidents
- 850-year-old supernova left 'zombie star' behind
- AI writes articles for website for months and 'no one noticed'
- Is the end of science near?
- Antarctic icebergs recorded by 1700-era sailors are STILL there today
- Sweden discovers largest rare earth deposit in Europe
- A 'green' comet is on approach for a flyby of Earth
- Russia to launch mission to rescue stranded ISS crew after meteoroid strike
- Britain's first rocket launch from home soil will put 9 satellites into orbit - UPDATE: Mission fails!
- The 'super-deep' royal diamonds that are revealing Earth's secrets
- The new pause lengthens: 100 months with no warming at all
- Animals tune their behavior by lunar cycles; but how?
- USDA approves use of world's first vaccine for honeybees, intensive farming blamed for rise of foulbrood disease
- 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits off Guadeloupe - USGS
- Week of winter storms drops more than 5 FEET of snow in Flagstaff, Arizona area
- 2 missing as heavy rainfall causes flooding in southwest Serbia
- Dozens of people killed as cold wave sweeps Afghanistan
- 'Sun breaks tail of comet': Disconnection event observed on Comet ZTF
- Record-breaking snowfall blankets northern Arizona
- Polar bear kills woman, boy in remote Alaska village
- Man killed in dog attack in Bloemhof, South Africa - 9th such fatality for the country within 10 weeks
- Dead humpback whale found washed up on Assateague Island, Maryland
- Global cooling: Delhi records 8th cold wave day - dense fog hampers air, rail movement
- 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia, sparking tsunami fears
- Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia region
- California mudslides force evacuations in Berkeley Hills neighborhood, prompts warnings at UC Campus
- Siberia records minus-80 degrees as talk of polar vortex grows
- Top 10, 2023 total snowfall in North America, mid-season check
- Weekend storm produces up to 2 feet of snow in Utah, advisories issued for next system
- Dead sperm whale spotted in Osaka, Japan
- Dozen sheltering sheep killed by lightning in Central Otago, New Zealand
- Tens of thousands of Iranians left without gas amid snow and freezing conditions
- Over 7.5 feet of snow in a week from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
- Meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Jan. 19)
- Meteor fireball over Spain and Morocco (Jan. 16)
- Meteor fireball over Washington state on January 17
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on January 17
- Meteor fireball over the Gulf of Cádiz, Spain (Jan. 15)
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Jan. 11)
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and Texas on January 11
- Meteor fireball over England and Wales on January 9
- Meteor fireball over northern Italy on January 5
- Meteor fireball over Alabama and Florida on December 27
- Meteor fireball over France and 5 adjacent countries on December 26
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and 2 other states on December 24
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on December 23
- Meteor fireball over Alaska on December 21
- Meteor fireball over southern Spain (Dec. 17)
- Dazzling meteor fireball illuminates night sky and falls onto village in China
- Best of the Web: Meteoroid hit suspected after major leak reported on Soyuz space capsule
- Bright meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Dec. 9)
- Long-duration meteor fireball seen from all over northeastern US - December 2
- Best of the Web: 'Unprecedented': Shockwave & 'huge roar' reported in Gran Canaria following meteor fireball event
- What your poop says about your health
- The FAA has very quietly tacitly admitted that the EKGs of pilots are no longer normal
- CDC and FDA investigating link between Pfizer's bivalent COVID-19 shot and strokes
- Japan's experts baffled by high 'Covid' deaths from heart problems despite high vaccination rate
- FDA vaccine committee member calls for end to mass Covid vaccination
- Red Alert: Pharma plots to inject livestock with mRNA 'vaccines', likely to end up in food supply
- Senior Swedish doctors: Covid vaccines are "obviously dangerous" and should be halted immediately
- Excess deaths need proper investigation, not the BBC's guessing games
- COVID shots destroyed 25 years old health gains: Reduced life expectancy across the board
- Best of the Web: URGENT: 17 percent of teenagers had heart symptoms after their second Pfizer mRNA jab, a new peer-reviewed paper shows
- Why obesity is more dangerous for men
- Surgery and drugs recommended for obese children by American Academy of Pediatrics
- Excess mortality before and after vaccinating the elderly
- Dramatic figures link more Covid jabs with more illness
- How many lives did the Covid vaccines really save?
- The forgotten side of medicine: What can we learn from 'cause unknown?'
- Flashback: Dr Kerryn Phelps reveals 'devastating' Covid vaccine injury, says doctors have been 'censored'
- Best of the Web: Why is the 'vaccine' killing our young men and women?
- Study shows social media use is changing the brains of teenagers
- Social media may alter brains of children - study
- Pre-schoolers, puppets and promise: More evidence kids are smarter than you think
- We are at a metaphysical nexus
- Pope Benedict on intelligent design and the dangers of Darwinian materialism
- Religion is different
- Are plants conscious? Science writer says yes
- The WEF isn't a cabal, it's a cult
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Does Free Will Exist? Yes, Obviously - and Other Answers to Big Questions
- Danger-zone Psychopathy
- The Left's Grasp
- Zooming our way into oblivion
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Big Questions, Consciousness, and Gurdjieff - A Talk with Alan Francis
- David Ray Griffin (1939-2022). The Man and His Work: A Synopsis
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Death, and Help for the Dead with Joseph Azize
- Entire gender industry based on failed study that disproved scientist's theory: Psychiatrist
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Esoteric Christianity: A Glimpse into Theosophia
- The corruption of the tobacco spirit
- AWARE II Near Death study presentation at AHA 2022
- Religion without Belief: Is it possible?
- Another study finds social scientists are no better at forecasting than laymen
- The human condition: An unsolvable equation
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- Confusion as politician not doing everything to cling onto power
- Biden calls for two weeks of not cooking on gas stoves to 'flatten the curve'
- Biden says he's unaware of any classified docs, or who he is, or why he's sitting in this oval-shaped office
- 'California is the state of freedom,' says man who locked everyone in their homes for 2 years
- Brigitte Macron backed an 'erect phallus with golden balls' as the new spire for Notre Dame cathedral, France's former culture minister claims
- Experts say they don't know what thing is causing suddenly collapse, but it's definitely not that one thing
- Biden declares the southern border as secure as America's elections
- Coal miner feels 'really sorry' for congressmen having to do all this hard work lately
- Nation in shock as politicians show up to work 4 days in a row
- Adam Kinzinger's mom lets him open one Jan 6th present in Jan 6th eve
- Republican approval rating at all-time high after bringing Congress to grinding halt
- FBI to host annual Jan 6 reunion
- Finally, a good law! Kyrgyzstan bans performers from lip-synching at state, public events
- Trump thanks Dems for releasing the best, most beautiful tax returns ever
- Santa's sleigh mistakenly shot down by Ukrainian missile
- Iowa sports reporter goes viral for hilarious on-air complaints about being forced to cover winter storm Elliott
- US agrees to send Ukraine one unused border wall
- Oh No! Scientists determine we're actually headed for an ice age and we have to pump as much CO2 as possible into the atmosphere or we're all gonna die
- Biden nervous as boss unexpectedly drops by branch office
- Elon to stay on as Twitter CEO after counting mail-in votes
Quote of the Day
The men the American people admire most extravagantly are the most daring liars; the men they detest most violently are those who try to tell them the truth.
Recent Comments
Macron and the language he uses. It can be interpreted in any direction you choose. He must be for everybody. The phrase "loss of collective...
This is a CIA/NATO created war. The problem they have, is more and more people see the hypocrisy and the evil that is the EU and USA. The...
The "Great war Narrative" continues. Note that the GOP Congress supports the war. Why aren't they demanding, Where did all the money go? Was it...
This woman is a mass murderer. I want to see her arrested, tried, and sentenced to death, preferably by guillotine. And that should be televised...
I like this quote: " What we can deduce from this is there is a deliberate ongoing move to shift the narrative and allow some partial, limited...
Comment: Remember the missing $2.3 trillion? Well, things have only gotten much worse since then: