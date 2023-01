© Getty

The French are falling back in love with nuclear energy, and so is their president. In 2019, only 34 per cent of people polled expressed a positive view of France's nuclear programme, a figure that had increased to 51 per cent two years later. The most recent survey revealed it to be 60 per cent.If Emmanuel Macron had been polled he would have given nuclear energy the thumbs up, a reversal of his position when he was first elected president in 2017. He came to office promising to reduce the share of nuclear power in the energy mix to 50 per cent by 2025.The next year he delighted Germany by announcing that France would shut down 14 nuclear reactors by 2035, six of which would be closed by 2030.Vladimir Putin dispersed those doubts. Two weeks after Macron's volte-face, Russia invaded Ukraine, plunging Europe into an energy crisis and the French president into a political one. As energy bills have risen, so has the anger of the people, particularly small traders unable to pay bills that they quadrupled and more in the space of a year.The future of the nuclear industry was a major theme of the 2012 presidential election; the incumbent, the Republicans' Nicolas Sarkozy, argued in favour of its maintenance, while his challenger, the Socialist Francois Hollande - spurred on by German chancellor Angela Merkel - wanted to rid France of its reliance on nuclear energy.Hollande won the election and the French nuclear industry went into decline, to the point where last summer 32 of the country's 56 reactors were not operational.France is now playing catch-up and the Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) wants the government to launch a 'Marshall Plan' for nuclear power. The indifference to the industry this century has led to a shortage of skilled technicians and engineers - one reason why the maintenance of the reactors takes so long - and the ASN has submitted a plan to recruit 10,000 people per year until 2030.Once the Senate have approved the bill it will go to the lower house for ratification, but Macron knows it will pass, having the support of the Republicans and Marine Le Pen's National Rally MPs. Even the Communists are behind it, their leader, Fabien Roussel , explaining that: 'I took this pragmatic position after many discussions with researchers and experts... We need to increase the share of the energy mix, but we must be careful: these energies must be truly renewable.'Only Greens and some left-wing MPs are expected to oppose the bill, maintaining that the future should be 100 per cent renewable energy.A strategy report published in 2022 set the target of nuclear plants supplying a quarter of Britain's power by 2050 (it is currently 14 per cent) but this objective will be met only if the government acts with the same alacrity being shown by the French.Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, was more blunt: 'Nuclear is an integral part of a future secure, clean power mix,' he said. 'Rather than further procrastination, the government should respond with pace and urgency.'As they are doing in France. Gavin Mortimer is a British author who has lived in Paris for 12 years. He writes about French politics, terrorism and sport.