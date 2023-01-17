1. The World Economic Forum (WEF)

2. The World Health Organization (WHO)

By the end of 2022, excess mortality in western countries amounts to between 15% and 25% — in some countries even higher.

Compulsory vaccinations could be military enforced.

3. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

Other than non-stop provoking Russia, NATO also fulfills a role in the Great Reset / UN Agenda 2030 eugenist agenda, as killing is one of its chief purposes.

Population reduction, a massive genocide, through fake Covid "vaxxes" that are carefully engineered as gene-modifying mRNA killer-injections.

The US / EU / NATO-provoked war between Russia and Ukraine; a US-Russia proxy war, pumped up to the tune of about 155 billion dollars-worth of western weaponry and "budgetary support" money in less than a year - more than Ukraine's entire GDP for 2020 ($151 billion); some US$112 billion from the US, the rest from Europe and other western countries.

It is about fake "climate change", fake biodiversity loss . See this.

Manipulated energy shortages, a proven combined manipulation of "sanctions" on Russia, and the worst western government-sponsored terror sabotage act in recent history, the torpedoed Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. Russian hydrocarbons, mostly gas, provided at least 40% of all of Europe's energy uses.

Engineered food shortages, leading to famine - and a new artificial toxic way of food production; geoengineered crop-destroying weather catastrophes; food staple speculations; forced supply-chain disruptions and more are responsible for "food shortages". The world can produce enough food for at least ten billion people, see this; it's a mere question of banning speculation and introducing a just food distribution system;

Compromised banker's engineered hyper-inflation, leading more rapidly to poverty; crisis after crisis caused demolition of the western economy, bankruptcies, unemployment, poverty, unaffordable food and / or housing, disease and death - genocidal death.

Worldwide network of 5G microwaves - and would you believe, and soon to come all-controlling, potentially deadly Sixth Generation (6G), whose target date is coverage of the entire planet by 2030.

Absolute control - via the all-invasive QR code. See this.

Digitization of everything, the objective of Klaus Schwab's designed 4th Industrial Revolution (see this), including Digitization of money - may result in turn-on, turn-off money, expiring money, blocked or canceled money for misbehavior, potentially resulting in lack of sustenance for non-behaviors, no food, no energy, no housing - disease - death Digitization of your brain - transhumanization, robotization, social engineering of the masses, as well as the individual (see Daniel Estulin's "Tavistock Institute - Social Engineering of the Masses")

Industrial Revolution (see this), including Universal Basic Income (UBI) - can be controlled and is slated to become "You own nothing but are happy" - Klaus Schwab's glorious ending of the Great Reset, and finally

A WHO / pharma controlled worldwide tyrannical "health system" (sic), through a so-called Pandemic Treaty which, if approved by the World Health Assembly, would overreach every UN / WHO member country's Constitution, putting the Director General of WHO in charge of health (and death) issues worldwide, in each country.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion - An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney's book "When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis" (Clarity Press - November 1, 2020).



Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.