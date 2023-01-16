pleaded gu

A Metropolitan police officer has been revealed as a serial rapist whoPC David Carrick,, admitted on Monday to 49 counts - some detailing multiple offences, against 12 women.Police and prosecutors say he exploited his position as a Met officer to lure women, then terrorise them into staying silent about his sexual attacks and degradation of them.The scale of offending by Carrick, 48,He pleaded guilty to the final offences against him on Monday at Southwark crown court, allowing reporting restrictions to be lifted.It can now be revealedor clashes Carrick had with women before the arrest that led to his convictions.No action was taken, with the women either refusing to formally complain or withdrawing their cooperation from the police investigation.Alarm bells also failed to ring within the force, whichOne incident took place before Carrick joined the Met in 2001. The Guardian understands another,A court earlier heard that before one alleged attack on a woman in September 2020, Carrick, from Stevenage in Hertfordshire, flashed his police warrant card to make the woman feel safe, bragged about guarding the prime minister, andOther victims he admits attacking were warned that if they spoke out about him raping and sexually assaulting them they would not be believed because he was a police officer.Police and prosecutors say CarrickHe verbally abused the women, calling one his "slave", and used sexual violence to degrade them, includingThe Met said it should have spotted the threat Carrick posed to women during his time in the force from 2001, when he first passed the force's vetting procedure.Barbara Gray, an assistant commissioner at the Met, said the force was reviewing every past claim of domestic abuse or sexual offence against about 1,000 of the Met's 45,000 officers and staff.David Carrick: 'One of the most shocking cases involving a serving officer', say prosecutors - videoDCI Iain Moor, who led the investigation into Carrick by Hertfordshire police, said: "He invested time in developing relationships with women to sustain his appetite for degradation and control. The coercive nature of his offending undermined his victims in the most destructive way."Many of the rape offences came with violence against the victim, who would have been physically injured."After more than a year of pre-trial hearings covered by tight reporting restrictions, Carrick pleaded guilty to the final six charges on Monday, having pleaded guilty in December to 43 charges.In all Carrick admitted 49 charges, some of which detailed multiple instances of offending.In total the Met officer entrusted with a gun and guarding some of the country's most sensitive sitesHe pleaded not guilty to the rape of the woman whose complaint led to his arrest in October 2021, and to a charge of illegally having an imitation firearm.