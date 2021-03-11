© PA



© PA



The police officer detained over the disappearance of Sarah Everard has been arrested on suspicion of murder, as searches continue at two locations in Kent.The man, whoA spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said the suspect's primary role was uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises, but did not specify where."Officers are searching locations in London and Kent including a property in Deal and an area of woodland near Ashford," a statement added."Following the arrest of the police officer, the Metropolitan Police has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."Nick Ephgrave, assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, called the officer's arrest "shocking and deeply disturbing"."I understand there will be significant public concern but it is essential that the investigative team are given the time and space to continue their work," he added.She left the property in Leathwaite Road, Clapham, at around 9pm through a back gate and started walking along the South Circular towards Brixton.She is thought to have walked across Clapham Common and was expected to arrive home approximately 50 minutes later, but has not been seen or heard from since.The last sighting confirmed by police was of Ms Everard walking along Poynders Road, from the junction with Cavendish Road, at around 9.30pm.Investigators have been asking people who live in the area, were there around the time or may have dashcam footage from vehicles to come forward.Officers have been combing through CCTV and visiting hundreds of homes looking for potential evidence.Police were also searching woodland near Ashford, at the site of a disused outdoor activity and golfing centre.A forensics van entered the former Great Chart Golf and Leisure complex, which police have cordoned off, at about 4pm on Wednesday and a helicopter was seen hovering overhead.One local resident, who only gave his name as Keith, said most of the woodland surrounding the golf course is privately owned.The 73-year-old told the PA news agency he was woken in the early hours to police searching the fields around his property."They came up my garden with flashlights and dogs, searching all the outbuildings," he added. "It was the Met Police - the officer said they were searching for a missing person."Downing Street said the prime minister's thoughts were with Ms Everard and her friends and family as the operation continued.The Conservatives' London mayoral candidate was accused of politicising the disappearance, after writing on Twitter that he would work to "deliver for the safety of women and girls" if he wins May's contest.Liberal Democrat rival Luisa Porritt said Shaun Bailey's comments were "utterly grotesque", adding: "Her disappearance has nothing to do with his campaign and he should apologise immediately. My thoughts are with Sarah Everard and her loved ones today."Labour MP Catherine West said: "This is really not the time for cheap, political point scoring."The Hornsey and Wood Green MP added: "All our thoughts should be with Sarah, her family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time."Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said: "I can only imagine the pain and terrible agonies that Sarah Everard's family and friends are going through right now. My thoughts and prayers are with them."He said he was in regular contact with the Metropolitan Police commissioner about the investigation, and that police were doing "absolutely everything they can to find her"."All women and girls should be able to feel safe on the streets of London at all times, and I know how shocked and worried Londoners are by Sarah's disappearance and the developments in the case," Mr Khan added."Londoners will continue to see more police officers on our streets continuing their investigation and carrying out reassurance patrols in the area where Sarah went missing a week ago."Anyone with information is asked to call the Met's incident room on 0208 785 8244 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.